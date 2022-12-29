Michelle Trachtenberg's Georgina Sparks Just Made Her Gossip Girl Return—And It Was Epic

The Upper East Side should prepare for some sparks, because Georgina is back.
The villainous socialite, played by Michelle Trachtenberg, made her debut on HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot Dec. 29, and it was everything we hoped it would be. In true Georgina fashion, the calculating OG had Constance Billard-St. Jude teacher Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) abducted and brought to a Brooklyn Heights penthouse belonging to Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) and Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively).
"They fired their staff when they thought someone was breaking in," Georgina explained with a manipulative chuckle. "At first, they thought it was the doorman. But when they kept coming home to this [breaks glass vase], they put cameras everywhere. I had my son loop the image. So now, they're bringing in a paranormal expert. They have no idea I'm their poltergeist."
And, as Georgina revealed to Kate, she's been torturing Dan, Serena and their lactose intolerant kid for "five or six years." Iconic.
But enough about Dan and Serena! The episode confirmed that Georgina was the mysterious benefactor blackmailing Mike (Pico Alexander) to uncover Gossip Girl's identity. While Kate thought that Mike was convinced that her co-worker Jordan (Adam Chanler-Berat) was the revived GG—he does help with the account after all—it's clear Georgina didn't fall for the educator's ruse.
"I paid well for your identity," Georgina said to Kate. "He led me to Jordan, but I knew it wasn't him. Too beta. I had to find his alpha."
"You, a teacher, as GG, much better than Dan," she continued, seemingly poking fun at The CW's Gossip Girl, which left fans baffled when Dan was revealed as the online culprit in the series finale.
"It never made sense how he could be so many places at once," she further noted. "But you, so compact, so beige, those forgettable features, I could never blend with this bone structure."
Georgina then drugged Kate and declared, "I have big plans for you."
So, what exactly was Georgina's big plan for Kate? "Oh, no biggies, just destroying Max Wolfe's parents' re-wedding."
When Kate refused to do that, Georgina turned to threats. "Well, then it looks like I have no choice, but to turn you in to the police," she stated. "Cyber stalking and bullying carries up to three years in prison. Defamatory libel, another five years. Criminal harassment, that's 10 more. Looks like I own you from here on out, KK."
And so together, Kate and Georgina destroyed the happy nuptials by stealing the wedding outfits, messing with the ambiance and scheduling a police raid on the venue. On why Georgina had Kate interfere with the wedding, the former Gossip Girl noted, "This was just a test—and you passed. We make a great team, you and I."
Translation: We haven't seen the last of Georgina this season.
Trachtenberg's return comes six months after the streamer quietly released a look at season two, which included footage of a dark haired beauty sitting alone in a theater. A warning then flashed across the screen, "It only takes one spark to start a fire."
For more of Georgina and her chaos, catch new episodes of Gossip Girl, which arrive Thursdays on HBO Max.