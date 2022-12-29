Christine Brown Reveals Her Future on Sisters Wives After Kody Brown Split

Watch : "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years

Christine Brown is not going anywhere.

The reality star may be a recently single woman, but that won't stop her from being on Sister Wives. Following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown, Christine assured fans of the TLC series that they have not seen the last of her. In a Dec. 28 TikTok post, the TV personality stated, "I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives."

In fact, she's already prepared to start filming in her new home in Utah. "So you can see behind me, this is our where I sit," she said as she gave a tour of her at home set. "The producer sits in this lovely desk that he made behind me."

"It's my basement, it's unfinished," she continued. "It's super awesome. It's like my favorite room in the house is the basement."

This Sister Wives updates comes over a year after Christine announced her split from Kody. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart," Christine—who shares six children with Kody—wrote on Instagram Nov. 2. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."