Savannah Chrisley Says She's "Grieving" Loss of Parents Todd and Julie Ahead of Prison Sentences

Watch : Here’s When Todd & Julie Chrisley Will Begin Serving Prison Sentence

Everyone experiences grief in their own way.

And Savannah Chrisley is getting candid about how she is coping ahead of her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley starting their respective 12 and seven-year prison sentences on Jan. 17. On the Dec. 27 episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old explained that she feel like she's "grieving the loss of parents that are still alive."

"In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life,'" she told guest, and soon-to-be sister-in-law, Emmy Medders. "'Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid.'"

But while her life feels like it's at a standstill, Savannah knows her parents will "get to be a part of it" all in the future, and it's thanks to dad Todd that she's been able to be optimistic during the family's tough times.

"Dad was like, 'I may not be here in front of you, but I'm still alive," she said. "'I'm still fighting. You don't have to live a day without speaking to me.'"