9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed

New details about actor Tyler Sanders' death have been revealed.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor died from the effects of fentanyl, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, obtained by E! News. The report further ruled that the 18-year-old's death was accidental.

Sanders died at his home on June 16. "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future," his rep told NBC News at the time. "He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time."

In addition to appearing on an episode of the Fox firefighter drama earlier this year, Sanders was also known for his role as Leo on the Amazon shows Just Add Magic and Just Add Magic: Mystery City, the latter of which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Principal Performance in a Children's Program in 2021. The actor also guest starred on The Rookie in 2018 and on Fear the Walking Dead in 2017.

Following Sanders' death, his Just Add Magic co-star Jolie Hoang-Rappaport shared a tribute to the actor on Instagram.