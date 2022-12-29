Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Having More Kids? She Says…

Kim Kardashian, who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West, revealed if she would be open to expanding her family. See what the Kardashians star said.

Kim Kardashian is a firm believer in never saying never.

In fact, for the mom of four the idea of expanding her family in the future doesn't sound all that far-fetched to her.

"I just don't wanna say—never say never," Kim said during the Dec. 28 episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast. "I'm obviously right at the end of that conversation and would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision."

But the 42-year-old—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West—made it clear she's leaving her future in the hands of destiny, adding, "Whatever is meant to be will be."

And as far as marriage goes? The Kardashians star, who finalized her divorce from Kanye, 45, in November—and was previously married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries—agrees that she's a "romantic," so another union could also be in the cards.

"I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm," she shared. "It's gonna work out."

The SKIMS founder also reflected on her marriages, revealing the lessons she's learned from her trips down the aisle.

"I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real—the first one, I just don't know what was happening," Kim explained. "The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been, and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was and realized that that was okay."

As for the future, Kim—who split from Pete Davidson earlier this year—noted that she's ready to take it slow when it comes to the dating life.

"Now, I feel like I would definitely take my time," she said. "And I would be okay for a forever partnership as well...I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time."

