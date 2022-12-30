36 Unbelievable Deals on Hanukkah and Christmas Decorations: 70% Off Ornaments, Garland, Menorahs, & More

Don't miss these markdowns on Christmas trees, candles, table runners, dishes, stockings, and more holiday decorations.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 30, 2022 12:00 PMTags
ChristmasHomeHolidaysShoppingHanukkahE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop HomeE! InsiderLikes
E! Insider Shop: Holiday Decor DealsKidStock/Blend Images/Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sadly, Christmas and Hanukkah have come and gone, but that does not mean that you can't get in the spirit for the 2023 holiday season. It is never too soon to start planning for the winter holidays and have some fun to look forward to. In fact, it is actually the best time to shop for holiday decor because there are some unbelievable deals and discounts. Keep that festive mood going and get your shop on before these amazing markdowns sell out.

Get ahead on next year's holidays with these amazing deals on Christmas and Hanukkah decorations.

read
The 14 Best Christmas Tree Deals on Top-Rated Finds That Are Easy To Assemble

Holiday Ornaments on Sale

Christmas White Snowflake Ornaments- 36 Pieces

Add a classic winter element to your tree with these snowflake ornaments.

$22
$12
Amazon

Anthropologie Snow Day Monogram Ornament

Bring a personal touch to your tree with these monogram ornaments.

$10
$5
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Arctic Monogram Ornament

These monogram snow globe ornaments are a winter dream.

$12
$6
Anthropologie

Kurt Adler Gingerbread Led Hanukkah House Ornament

This gingerbread house ornament lights up in celebration of Hanukkah.

$10
Amazon

Kurt Adler Resin Hanukkah Snowman Ornament

Celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas with this snowman duo.

$14
$3
Amazon

Holiday Glassware and Dishes on Sale

Spode Christmas Tree 13 oz. All Purpose Wine Glass (Set of 4)

Save 61% on these Christmas tree-adorned wine glasses.

$80
$31
Wayfair

Spode Spode Christmas Tree Earthenware Dinnerware- Set of 5

Make every meal a festive delight with this five-piece dinner set, which is dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe.

$160
$76
Wayfair

Holiday Bedding on Sale

The Holiday Aisle Ayzah 100% Cotton Quilt Set

Switch out your usual bedding for a festive holiday quilt set.

$151
$100
Wayfair

Christmas Trees on Sale

National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

This pre-lit mini Christmas tree is perfect to decorate a small space. It has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$40
$19
Amazon

Best Choice Products 6ft Snow Flocked Artificial Pencil Christmas Tree Holiday Decoration w/Metal Stand

Bring the snow to you with this six-foot, flocked artificial Christmas tree

$75
$60
Amazon

Christmas Home Decor on Sale

Primitives by Kathy Nordic Countdown Block

It's never too soon to count down to Christmas.

$38
$22
Amazon

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar - Magnetic Tree, 25 Magnets

Start next year's Christmas countdown with this adorable wooden set.

$30
$15
Amazon

Ganz Kissing Krystals Christmas Acrylic Mistletoe Reindeer Figurine

This glass reindeer statue is incredibly sophisticated.

$17
$10
Amazon

Luganiso Christmas Reindeer Figurines Set of 2 Resin Deer Statues

These sleek, resin reindeer figurines are available in solid black or solid white. 

$19
$7
Amazon

Worldeco Christmas Handmade Gift Cute Snowman Indoor Decorations

There's nothing frigid about this snowman. This cute figurine is sure to put a smile on your face.

$50
$20
Amazon

Mackenzie-Childs Checkmate Nutcracker,

This incredibly detailed nutcracker is 50% off for a limited time. 

$88
$44
Amazon

Pottery Barn Mercury Glass Tree Cloche Silver

Light up your home by placing a flameless candle in one of these glass trees.

$30
$17
Pottery Barn

Bella Lux Beaded Glitter Decorative Tree

These beaded glitter trees are glamorous and they come in three sizes.

$8-$15
$6-$11
Homegoods

Sincerely Santa Light up Santa Truck

Add a farmhouse touch to your holiday decor with this light-up truck.

$60
$39
Homegoods

Holiday Candles on Sale

Thymes Pine Needle Frasier Fir Candle - 6.5 Oz

This refreshing scent has a 45-hour burn time with notes of crisp Siberian Fir needles, cedarwood, and sandalwood.

$34
$28
Amazon

Matchless Candle Co. by Luminara Flameless LED Candle Moving Flame Pillar with Detachable Holiday Santa Sweater

This flameless candle has a fun, detachable Santa sweater.

$34
$18
Amazon

La Jolie Muse Pine Candle

This gorgeous pomegranate pine candle has a 55-hour burn time and you definitely want to snag this one while it's on sale.

$32
$24
Amazon

NEST New York Holiday Classic Candle

NEST candles are the best. You'll want this holiday scent in your home all year long. The fragrance is a blend of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon with a hint of vanilla and amber.

$46
$37
NEST New York
$78
$58
Neiman Marcus

Christmas and Hanukkah Placemats on Sale

Artoid Mode Happy Hanukkah Placemats, Set of 4

These Hanukkah placemats are wrinkle-resistant, durable, and washable.

$13
$10
Amazon

Newbridge Holly Ribbon Traditions Bordered Christmas Fabric Placemats- Set of 4

Add a festive touch to your Christmas table with these placemats.

$20
$16
Amazon

Christmas Stockings on Sale

Ankis Large Christmas Stockings 4 Pack

These cable knit stockings are truly timeless and they're 59% off.

$39
$16
Amazon

Christmas Wreaths on Sale

SHareconn 24 Inch Prelit Artificial Christmas Wreath with Hanger

This pre-lit wreath comes with a hanging hook and it's 63% off.

$60
$22
Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath

Go for a classic aesthetic with this pre-lit wreath with white lights. 

$70
$36
Amazon

Holiday Outdoor Decor on Sale

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Large Lighted Christmas Deer Family Set

Save 46% on this three-piece outdoor reindeer set.

$240
$130
Amazon

Christmas and Hanukkah Table Runners on Sale

Artoid Mode Waterclor Buffalo Plaid Christmas Trees Merry Xmas Table Runner

Use this as a table runner or lay it across your mantle full of Christmas stockings.

$18
$10
Amazon

Pudodo Hanukkah Table Runner

This table runner brings elegance to your Hanukkah table.

$12
$8
Amazon

Hanukkah Lights on Sale

Uratot 40 LED Chanukah Decorative String Lights

These menorah-shaped lights come with a battery-powered remote control.

$14
$11
Amazon

Kurt Adler UL 10-Light Hanukkah Star of David Light Set

Display these Star of David lights in honor of Hanukkah.

$23
$18
Amazon

Hanukkah Menorahs on Sale

Electronic Hanukkah Menorah Powered by Batteries or USB Cable

Go flameless with one of these electronic menorahs, which comes in four colors.

$50
$23
Amazon

Christmas Garland on Sale

Celebrate a Holiday 50 Foot Garland for Christmas Decorations

70% off deals don't come around very often. Stock up on garland for next year now.

$50
$15
Amazon

Alladinbox 9 F Christmas Garland Prelit Battery Operated Artificial 50 Leds With Christmas Ball Ornaments, Pine Cone, Red Berries

Make decorating easier next year with this garland that's already lit up.

$32
$15
Amazon

Still looking for holiday decor? Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's go-to decoration is something you'll want to display all year long.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!