BaubleBar 80% Off Sale: Get Jewelry and Accessories Starting at Just $4

Step up your jewelry game with these unbelievable BaubleBar markdowns on rings, necklaces, earrings, charms, and more.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 29, 2022 1:30 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Jewelry can truly elevate a look. You can change up your outfit's aesthetic in an instant with some bold earrings, an elegant layer of necklaces, a wrist full of bracelets, or some trendy rings. One of the best places to shop for jewelry is BaubleBar, a brand that has everything from timeless gold and pearls to fun novelty pieces.

If you want to expand your jewelry collection, there's a major BaubleBar sale. You can save 80% on rings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, hair clips, earrings, and more. Get your shop on before these styles sell out. Here are some must-haves from the big sale.

BaubleBar 80% Off Deals

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring

BaubleBar's Mini Alidia Rings have such a beloved following. These gorgeous rings come in so many colors and they're fun for stacking or you can wear them on their own.

$44
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Resin Initial Hair Clip

Update your hairstyle with one of these initial-adorned barrettes. These come in black, pink, and leopard.

$10
$5
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Initial Pisa Bracelet

If you love BaubleBar's Pisa bracelets and Disney, this Mickey-inspired initial bracelet is perfect for you.

 

$28
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Alice Ring

This is a spherical version of BaubleBar's best-selling Mini Alidia Ring. It has extra sparkly stones and lots of shine. You'll want one in every color.

$44
$15
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Hayden Hair Clip

This claw clip with a black bow is a great way to add some polish to your style in an instant.

 

$10
$4
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Jupiter Charm

Turn any necklace into a personalized piece by adding this initial charm to the chain.

$25
$8
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Beatrice Tennis Bracelet

Revamp the classic tennis bracelet with one of these heart-adorned options.

 

$48
$20
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Aaliyah Hair Clip Set

Pull your hair back with one of these sparkly clips.

$10
$5
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Karina Tennis Bracelet

If you love pink, this ombre bracelet is made for you. It has a cute heart in the middle and it also comes in lavender.

 

$48
$20
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Chloe Necklace

Add a personal touch to your look with the BaubleBar Chloe Necklace. It has a pavé initial and a twisted gold chain.

$48
$22
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Shaken, Not Stirred, Earring Set

Wear an ode to the martini with these pairs of earrings. One has a glass and the other has the olives.

$48
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Minerva Earrings

Put a twist on your standard hoop earrings with this unique design.

$42
$15
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Disney Asymmetrical Necklace

These gold strands prove that Disney jewelry can be elegant.

$48
$16
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Disney Frozen Earring Set

This trio of earrings honors Disney's Frozen

$58
$16
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Julianna Bracelet

Bring some fun to your jewelry collection with this colorful bracelet.

$42
$18
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Holiday Traditions Disney Earring Set

It's never too soon to get in the holiday spirit. This Christmas earring trio is perfect for the Disney fans out there.

$48
$24
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Akeelah Cubic Zirconia Ring

The Akeelah Cubic Zirconia Ring has one pear-shaped stone, another with a princess cut, and a pavé band full of sparkle. This ring comes in three colors.

$48
$25
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Michelle Earrings

If you love the look of tennis bracelets and tennis necklaces, these crystal strand earrings are just what you need.

 

$58
$28
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Magnolia Ring Set

This two-ring set looks great stacked together, on separate fingers, and mixed in with your other rings.

$48
$30
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse Disney Jewelry Gift Set

This is the ultimate gift set for Disney fans with two pairs of earrings and two necklaces. You can even mix and match the Mickey and Minnie earrings to create a new pair.

$78
$40
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mariella 18K Gold Ring Set

The Mariella 18K Gold Ring Set features two pieces that look elegant stacked together or spaced apart.

$108
$44
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Quintet 18K Gold Ring Set

This five-ring set is an incredible value and an essential for all the jewelry fanatics. These gold rings are a great foundation to create a wide variety of looks and they're great to stack with other rings you already have.

$260
$48
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Inanna 18K Gold Necklace

The 18K Gold Hamsa Medallion Necklace is two pieces in one since it's a reversible pendant.

$128
$78
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Disney Princess Necklace Gift Set

If you love the Disney Princesses so much that you can't pick a favorite, you'll appreciate this necklace set.

$98
$50
BaubleBar

