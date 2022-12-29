Influencer Acacia Brinley and Jairus Kersey Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

Watch : MOST SHOCKING Celebrity Breakups of 2022

Acacia Brinley is entering 2023 as a single woman.

The YouTube star and husband Jairus Kersey have split after four years of marriage, she shared Dec. 28 on Instagram. The former couple—who tied the knot in 2018 after dating since 2015—are parents to 5-year-old daughter Brinley, 4-year-old daughter Rosemary and 2-year-old son Cali.

"Yes, I'm single," Acacia, 25, wrote. "I have been single for a bit. Yes, I have all my kiddos. No, I do not have a story time. And yes, I don't know what else to say."

In her Instagram Stories, Acacia posted text screenshots of herself talking to a friend on how to share the news, including one exchange referencing Yung Gravy. She later cheekily commented under her original post, "Oh and* @yunggravy hit me up."

Her message also noted that she's "ready to mingle."

Earlier in December, Acacia posted a TikTok on what she's been up to since stepping away from social media in October 2021, captioning the clip, "While I've been away. Lots of joy, lots of loss. Just happy to be here."