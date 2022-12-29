Drake’s Son Adonis Looks So Grown Up During Slam Dunk Outing

Watch : See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball

Kickin' it courtside.

Drake brought along a very special guest when he attended the Los Angeles Clippers game against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 27 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Sitting front and center beside the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper—who has been a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors since 2013—was his son Adonis Graham, who he shares with Sophie Brussaux.

For the sporty father-son outing, Drake rocked a head-to-toe leather look, which included a colorful Ski Doo motorcycle jacket and black hiking boots, while the 5-year-old wore a black graphic tee, black track pants, fresh white sneakers and an adorable curly hairstyle.

The dynamic duo hit up the NBA game two months after Adonis celebrated his birthday with an epic superhero-themed party at an arcade-style venue, complete with motorsport racing games, a visit from Spider-Man and, of course, some fun on the bball court.

It's clear Adonis has been following in the footsteps of his dad, who is an avid basketball fan, for quite some time. Back in May, Drake shared an adorable video on Instagram of Adonis wearing LeBron James' No. 23 Los Angeles Lakers jersey while practicing some drills inside the gym at his Toronto mansion.