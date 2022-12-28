Digital Creator and Entrepreneur Tor'i Brooks Is a Triple Threat

Ad

Knowing where one's talents lie can feel like a touch of destiny, and with a sizable investment of effort, set a person on a path for a storied career. But Tor'i Brooks, also known as Bionic Brooks, is not like most people. That much was evident from the time he was a kid.

"My mom always told me growing up that I was a triple threat because I could act, I could model, and I do sports," he says. "And as a 10-year-old kid playing sports in my neighborhood and participating in plays and musicals, I had no idea what she meant. But I learned with time, and it's been great."

Tor'i Brooks has one of the most fascinating careers out there. Thanks to his marketing and social media savvy and his many talents as a sportsperson, he's been able to blaze a trail the up-and-coming sports social influencers get to stroll on. It all started in Michigan, and it hasn't always been easy.

When Tor'i Brooks was still young, he had a sense of self that didn't always gel with the people around him. High school was tough for him, with prejudice, occasional racism, and the kind of stuff people who stick out get thrown at them at that age.