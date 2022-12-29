Emily in Paris' Lily Collins Reacts to Sex and the City Comparison

Watch : Emily in Paris: Lily Collins GUSHES Over Carrie Bradshaw Comparisons

Emily Cooper has become a generation-defining sartorial superstar.

On Netflix's Emily in Paris, which dropped its third season Dec. 21, the American social media marketer's style has evolved with the boldness and confidence of a true Parisian influencer.

Given the focus—sometimes of the divisive sort—placed on Emily's (Lily Collins) outfits, it's only natural that she's drawn comparisons to another TV style icon: Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

With such big—and high heeled—shoes to fill, Lily exclusively told E! News that she wears the analogy as a badge of honor.

"That is one that I will always take with utter love," Lily said. "I just love Carrie Bradshaw. I love Sarah Jessica."

Of course, the comparisons between Emily and Carrie make even more sense given the fact that Darren Star created both Emily in Paris and Sex and the City.

"We both are very much fashion shows and they celebrate the cities in which they film, Paris and New York," Lily continued. "They're characters unto themselves, the fashion and the city."