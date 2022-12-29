Bella Thorne Says She Lost Role at Age 10 Because Casting Director Accused Her of “Flirting”

Watch : Bella Thorne Joins X-Rated Site OnlyFans

Content warning: This story discusses sexual abuse.

Bella Thorne said her early acting experiences weren't all rosey.

During an appearance on 's High Low podcast, the Disney Channel alum alleged that she lost an acting job when she was 10 years old after an unnamed casting director accused her of "flirting" with him at an audition.

"The casting director calls my agent and the agent calls my mom, and they're like, ‘So she's not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him and it made him really uncomfortable,'" Bella recalled on the Dec. 27 episode, per The Hollywood Reporter. "What the f--k are you talking about, man?!"

Bella, 25, admitted she "still go[es] back" to that interaction "every day," adding that it drives her "crazy." She said she must subsequently remind herself that, as a child, she was "not the problem" in that situation.

"I'm trying to find almost fault in myself," she continued. "Like: ‘What did you do, Bella? What did you do that made him feel like this?' And every time, I'm like, ‘Bella, stop it.' Even that thought right there is becoming part of the problem."