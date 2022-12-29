Julia Garner Shares Rare Photo With Husband Mark Foster

Julia Garner does have time for this milestone.
The Inventing Anna star, 28, shared a sweet throwback photo of her wedding day with Foster the People's Mark Foster in honor of their third anniversarIn the photo, she is wearing her signature curls in hair with a white coat over her white dress. Mark is wearing a black suit, white shirt and black tie, while holding hands with his bride, who is carrying a bouquet of white roses.
She captioned the Dec. 27 post, "3 years today." Her husband was quick to jump into the comments, writing, "my sweet bride," and included a kissing face emoji.
Newlywed Taylor Lautner commented with a heart emoji, while Sharon Stone wrote, "Congratulations." Meanwhile Queer Eye's Tan France chimed in with a "Happy Anniversary."
The Ozark star met Foster, 38, at the Sundance Film Festival in 2012 and waited seven years to tie the knot. They followed in Garner's parents' footsteps by getting married at City Hall.
And while the photo is a rare share for Garner, it isn't the first time she's publicly mentioned her love for Foster.
When Garner won her first Emmy for her role as Ruth Langmore on Ozark in 2019, she called Foster "the love of my life" in her acceptance speech.
After Garner again took home the Emmy in 2022 for her role in Ozark, the musician took to Instagram to express his awe at how good she is at her job.
"We have been cocooning after all the wild but beautiful energy on monday night's @televisionacad—i'm so proud of Julia," he wrote on Sept. 14 alongside a photo of the couple on the Emmy's red carpet. "It's such a special thing to be recognized publicly for all those private moments artists go through when they dig into themselves to courageously expose a flawed truth for an audience to see."
Foster continued, "it's a gift for me to be witness to the celebration of the end of ozark and ruth. Everyone worked so hard on this show to bring life to its audience. art in its purest form is altruistic. i'm lucky to have sat ringside for this one. happy to be my sweethearts +1, anytime and always."