Southern Hospitality's Leva Bonaparte Threatens to Fire Staff In Heated Sneak Peek

Be careful what you post on social media.

That's a lesson the cast of Southern Hospitality is learning in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Jan. 2 episode. Indeed, these scandalous posts could cost them their jobs at the Republic Garden & Lounge.

Upon returning from a wild trip to Lake Norman in North Carolina, the group gathers for a staff meeting, during which Will Kulp shares that he received some cryptic text messages from boss Leva Bonaparte regarding the weekend's events.

As for who spilled the beans about what went down at the lake to Leva? Will says she was "purposefully vague" in her responses, prompting Lucía Peña to ask the group, "Who was a spy?"

What she doesn't know: there were spies, with Will, Joe Bradley and TJ Dinch all admitting in confessionals that they kept keeping Leva up-to-date via text.

"It was me," Joe states. "I texted Leva. She texted me first, but I had to tell her." Meanwhile, TJ notes, "I tell Leva everything."