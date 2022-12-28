TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery

Dylan Mulvaney is keeping fans in the loop on her post-surgery recovery.
The TikTok star and trans activist provided an update on how she is doing post going under the knife for facial feminization surgery.
"I'm really, I'm doing well," Dylan said in a TikTok shared to her profile Dec. 22. "Thank you for supporting me and I love you so much. Thank you."
As seen in the video, Dylan sported a hospital gown with bandages applied to her head and chin. She captioned the update, "trigger warning: a bloody hot mess !"
The 25-year-old also took to Instagram that same day to provide insight on how she was doing during the process. At the time, Dylan posted selfies of herself in a hospital bed both before and after going under. She paired these very photos with a letter dedicated to each selfie.
Dylan wrote of the snap prior to her surgery, "Dear sweet face, You did me good!"
"If we had stuck it out together forever we would've made it work," she continued. "But you sparked a sadness much too often, that most will never relate to."
Dylan went on to note that she is curious about how she will feel about that photo in a few weeks. But for now, she looks at her prior appearance as "still a friend."
"Please don't feel like you failed," she added. "I can assure it's me it's not you."
In her note dedicated to the selfie taken post-operation, Dylan looked toward the future and invited her face to heal at its own pace.
"Hello lover!" Dylan began, "I can't wait to meet you. Take alllll the time you need. To start seeing the outside match the inside… well that's magic, isn't it?"
Reflecting on the critics, Dylan declared pride in herself and this step forward. "Some might not understand and that's ok," she wrote. "Stop listening to the haters. This one is for you!"
Dylan, who boasts almost 10 million followers on TikTok, has kept fans updated nearly every step of the way throughout her journey to receiving facial feminization surgery. Those steps have included a pre-operation doctor's appointment, getting dropped off for surgery and soaking in a message of encouragement from her friend and fellow TikToker Mercury Stardust.
Before the operation, Dylan filmed a "Duet" TikTok of herself listening to Mercury's pep talk.
"I'm really proud of you for taking matters into your own hands when it comes to your gender affirmation," Mercury said in the clip. "I'm going to tell you right now, you are a light for this community. You showcase the trans community in its most authentic form and I can't tell you how much that means to me and so many other people."