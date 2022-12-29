Shop the Best End-of-Year Beauty Deals & Sales of 2022: Olaplex, Peter Thomas Roth, Paula's Choice & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The New Year is quite literally right around the corner, and if you want to enter 2023 with some brand new beauty products that actually work but won't break the bank, this guide has got you covered.

There are countless top-rated beauty products that are currently on sale, from brands like Olaplex, Peter Thomas Roth, First Aid Beauty, Too Faced, Vegamour and so, so much more. If you don't know where to start your shopping, this guide has the intel on how to unlock some of the best deals currently happening on makeup, skincare and haircare products from tons of different brands at varying price points.

Keep reading to check out some must-have end-of-year beauty products!