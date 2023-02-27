Keke Palmer Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Darius Jackson

Watch : Pregnant Keke Palmer Shakes Her Baby Bump in Dance Video

Baby, Keke Palmer is a mother!

The Nope star revealed that she has welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Leodis Andrellton Jackson, with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

"Hey Son!!!!" Keke captioned a photo of her newborn baby on Instagram on Feb. 27. "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match."

Keke shared a gallery of photos, including a selfie of the couple after "48hrs of being parents" and emotional pics of the pair in the hospital following Leodis' birth.

Her post also gave a glimpse into her relationship with Darius, writing that he "always made me playlists when we first started dating, 'Someone' by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God!"

The actress surprised fans by announcing that she was expecting during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue as host on Dec. 3.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight—I am!" she said before unbuttoning her coat to show off her bare bump. "I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct."