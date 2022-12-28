Love Is Blind's Alexa Alfia & Brennon Lemieux Reveal If They Signed a Prenup

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux said "I do" to each other, but "I don't" to a prenup.
The Love Is Blind couple confirmed that they chose not to sign a prenup before tying the knot during the Netflix series' season three finale. According to People, Alexa revealed on her Dec. 29 Instagram Story that she "never asked" Brennon to sign a prenup, but that her spouse did suggest one.
Per Alexa, whose father is a successful businessman, "It's something Brennon brought up and asked about getting one to protect me."
However, she made the decision to not have one, as she defended that "it's just something that I wasn't interested in doing."
Still, Alexa explained that she wasn't entirely opposed to the idea of prenups, since the legal document can be useful for people on "any side of the financial scale."
Brennon proved he was still very pro-prenup, as he chimed in, "It just kind of allocates things beforehand, so that way you don't have to go through a large legal battle about trying to take what's his and what's mine."
"If your partner asks for a prenup before the marriage, don't take that as a slight or anything negative," he further advised. "They're just trying to help everything out in the case that something negative might happen in the future."
Alexa and Brennon—who met and married during the production for season three of Love Is Blind, which was filmed in June 2021—are one of several remaining success stories from the series. Fellow season three couple Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton are still married, but reunited fiancés Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada split in November.
"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," the two shared in a statement posted to Instagram Stories Nov. 20. "Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time. Thank you for following our love story and believing in us."
