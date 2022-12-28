Love Is Blind's Alexa Alfia & Brennon Lemieux Reveal If They Signed a Prenup

Watch : Love Is Blind Season 3 Full Aftershow Interviews - EXCLUSIVE

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux said "I do" to each other, but "I don't" to a prenup.

The Love Is Blind couple confirmed that they chose not to sign a prenup before tying the knot during the Netflix series' season three finale. According to People, Alexa revealed on her Dec. 29 Instagram Story that she "never asked" Brennon to sign a prenup, but that her spouse did suggest one.

Per Alexa, whose father is a successful businessman, "It's something Brennon brought up and asked about getting one to protect me."

However, she made the decision to not have one, as she defended that "it's just something that I wasn't interested in doing."

Still, Alexa explained that she wasn't entirely opposed to the idea of prenups, since the legal document can be useful for people on "any side of the financial scale."

Brennon proved he was still very pro-prenup, as he chimed in, "It just kind of allocates things beforehand, so that way you don't have to go through a large legal battle about trying to take what's his and what's mine."