Love Is Blind's Alexa Alfia & Brennon Lemieux Reveal If They Signed a Prenup

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, who married during season three of Love Is Blind, shared whether they decided to sign a prenup before their on-camera nuptials.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux said "I do" to each other, but "I don't" to a prenup.

The Love Is Blind couple confirmed that they chose not to sign a prenup before tying the knot during the Netflix series' season three finale. According to People, Alexa revealed on her Dec. 29 Instagram Story that she "never asked" Brennon to sign a prenup, but that her spouse did suggest one.

Per Alexa, whose father is a successful businessman, "It's something Brennon brought up and asked about getting one to protect me."

However, she made the decision to not have one, as she defended that "it's just something that I wasn't interested in doing."

Still, Alexa explained that she wasn't entirely opposed to the idea of prenups, since the legal document can be useful for people on "any side of the financial scale."

Brennon proved he was still very pro-prenup, as he chimed in, "It just kind of allocates things beforehand, so that way you don't have to go through a large legal battle about trying to take what's his and what's mine."

"If your partner asks for a prenup before the marriage, don't take that as a slight or anything negative," he further advised. "They're just trying to help everything out in the case that something negative might happen in the future."

Alexa and Brennon—who met and married during the production for season three of Love Is Blind, which was filmed in June 2021—are one of several remaining success stories from the series. Fellow season three couple Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton are still married, but reunited fiancés Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada split in November.

Netflix

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," the two shared in a statement posted to Instagram Stories Nov. 20. "Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time. Thank you for following our love story and believing in us."

Curious to see where the other season three contestants ended up? Keep reading:

Alexa Alfia & Brennon Lemieux

Status: Married

During the season finale, viewers watched as Alexa and Brennon got married in front of their loved ones. In heartwarming vows, Alexa gushed, "You make me laugh, you make me think and, more than anything else, you make me happy."

Netflix
Colleen Reed & Matt Bolton

Status: Married

Like Alexa and Brennon, Colleen and Matt successfully exchanged vows in the season three finale. Despite the highs and lows they faced during their courtship, the pair felt confident in their relationship and happily said "I do."

On why she ultimately chose to go through with the wedding, Colleen told E! News, "As soon as I saw him cry and snort, I was like, 'That's my man.' So I knew that I was going to say yes as soon as I saw him."

And for those wondering, Colleen confirmed, "A year-and-a-half later, we're very, very happy."

Netflix
Raven Ross & Sikiru "SK" Alagbada

Status: Separated

After SK said "I don't" at their wedding, he and Raven seemingly parted ways. However, when the cameras stopped rolling, the former flames reunited.

"We have been through a lot together," Raven told E! in October, hinting at a reconciliation. "And that's all I'm going to say. So I'm excited for you guys to see."

But a month later, the couple announced that "we have decided to go our separate ways" amid allegations that SK had been unfaithful. In a joint statement shared on social media in November, SK and Raven said, "Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time. Thank you for following our love story and believing in us."

Netflix
Zanab Jaffrey & Cole Barnett

Status: Separated

We can't say we're surprised by this breakup. The two never seemed to be on the same page during their courtship, resulting in several skirmishes. Though Zanab and Cole made it to the wedding altar, Zanab declared, "You have disrespected me. You have insulted me. You have critiqued me. And for what it is worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence."

Ahead of their wedding ceremony, Cole reflected on their tumultuous relationship. "We were going through all these bumps, but we were working through things and finding smoother waters," he told E! News. "And so I was hoping that we would at least be able to continue after the wedding if we didn't get married on that day."

Netflix
Nancy Rodriguez & Bartise Bowden

Status: Separated

Nancy and Bartise had one of Love Is Blind's more explosive weddings, but not because of the couple. While Nancy was ready to get married in the finale episode, Bartise revealed he was not so confident in their relationship. The update did not sit well with Nancy's family, who unapologetically sounded off on Bartise.

Despite the drama, Bartise and Nancy have maintained an on-again, off-again friendship. "We've gone from being friends to being acquaintances," he told E!, "to being completely no communication back to friends."

Today, however, they're still in communication. "I would call us acquaintances," he added. "But, we went through so much together, and that's a unique, shared experience that we're always going to have. So I do always want her to be a part of my life, and I hope that she feels the same way."

