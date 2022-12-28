Sofia Vergara Shares Steamy Bikini Selfie While Celebrating Husband Joe Manganiello’s Birthday

Watch : Sofia Vergara Shows Off Sofia Denim Collection

Sofia Vergara is turning up the heat with more than birthday candles.

The Modern Family alum, 50, shared a steamy mirror selfie in a black bikini while celebrating husband Joe Manganiello's 46th birthday at their tropical island home known only as Casa Chipi Chipi.

She captioned the Dec. 28 post, "Playa brisa y mar" (beach breeze and sea).

In addition to the swimwear, the America's Got Talent judge wore her long, dark hair down around her shoulders and a simple but stunning Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet on her wrist.

The post also contained a photo of the birthday boy in a black tank top holding up two water bottles, as well as a shot of the sea and palm trees blowing in the breeze. The couple arrived at their island getaway ahead of Christmas as she shared an arial shot of the property featuring a seaplane parked on the beach. "We r home," she captioned the Dec. 24 post.