Billie Lourd Honors Grandma Debbie Reynolds on 6th Anniversary of Her Death

Watch : Billie Lourd Sends Birthday Love to Late Mom Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd is keeping her grandmother close to her heart.

The Scream Queens alum paid tribute to Debbie Reynolds on the sixth year anniversary of her death on Dec. 28, posting a vintage headshot of the Singing in the Rain star on Instagram. Billie captioned the image with heart and letter emojis spelling out "Abadaba," her nickname for her grandmother.

The Ticket to Paradise actress, 30, also reposted several fan posts on her Instagram Story featuring photos of her as a child next to her grandma and late mother Carrie Fisher, who died the day before Debbie in December 2016. She also shared a series of throwback photos and videos of Carrie and Debbie together.

Honoring the Star Wars actress on the sixth anniversary of her passing on Dec. 27, Billie wrote a moving message on grief and reflected on the major milestones she's reached in the years since losing her mom—including getting married and becoming a mom.