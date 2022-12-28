TikToker Chris Olsen Details Intense, Yearlong Rehab Stay That Changed His Life

Watch : Chris Olsen - 2022 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Chris Olsen will stick with the coffee.

For five years, the TikToker has been sober from alcohol. But his experience getting to that milestone was far from easy.

"Yes I went to rehab for an entire year in 2017," Chris said in a Dec. 27 TikTok video. "This was a hard rehab. This was a mean rehab. This wasn't like a, 'We're going to love you until you love yourself' rehab. This was a, 'You f--ked up everything and it's your job to fix it now' rehab."

Case in point? "If you threatened to leave at any point you were forced to carry around your packed bags with you everywhere you went for at least two weeks," he explained. "And if you didn't clean your apartment well enough, like if your floorboards weren't spotless, you were locked out of your apartment for the rest of the day. It doesn't matter if your food is in there. You have to figure out somewhere else to get food. Not that we had any money. You just had to, like, beg other people who weren't locked out of their apartments to give you food."