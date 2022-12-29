Lily Collins Shares the Moment She Got Her Emily in Paris Bangs

Lily Collins is hair for her banging new look.
The Emily in Paris star shared a behind-the-scenes video of how her character, Emily Cooper, really got her fringe bangs for season three. While the hit Netflix show depicts Emily impulsively cutting her tresses herself—in the first episode no less!—the real way it happened was a lot less dramatic. But still very much nerve-wracking.
"Not exactly trauma bangs...," Lily captioned her Dec. 27 Instagram, "unlike Emily, I didn't cut these myself!"
Instead, the actress credited hairstylist Gregory Russell for her not only giving her a chic transformation but "starting Emily's new hair journey."
In the short video clip, Lily is seated in a salon chair and wearing a pink barber-styling cape as Gregory carefully combs through her hair and snips pieces of her locks. After a few strands fall onto her lap, the 33-year-old says, "Baby's first bangs...oh my god."
Of course, Lily's fabulous hair change wasn't her only daring moment from the third season of Emily in Paris.
Lily, who is the daughter of Phil Collins, got to showcase her musical talents by singing Dionne Warwick's "Alfie."
"I've always wanted to be able to play more with singing," Lily exclusively told E! News in December, "but it always had to be character-driven, and this was something that was brought to me, which of course I felt nervous about."
But as Lily noted, "That's where Emily's coming from as well and it was a really fun practice for me."
Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park also praised Lily's singing skills, telling E! News, "She has such a lovely voice."
"That scene is so moving and beautiful because you really see what Emily is saying and trying to do," Ashley continued, "and that vulnerability is not something that a lot of people shy away from. And I think that is the most tender."
You can watch Lily's stylish hair makeover and performance, as season three of Emily in Paris is available to stream on Netflix.