National Treasure's Justin Bartha Reveals Just How Close We Are to a Third Movie

Watch : Jerry Bruckheimer on Making National Treasure: Edge of History

When it comes to anticipation for a third National Treasure movie, Justin Bartha is happy to continue fanning the flames.

The actor, who stars as Riley Poole in the beloved Disney adventure films, recently reprised his role in the spinoff series National Treasure: Edge of History, giving an update to what the hacker and his treasure hunting BFF Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) have been up to since viewers last caught up with them in 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

And as Justin recently noted, Riley referencing the film's titular Book of Secrets was an Easter egg he came up with.

"The Page 47 reference was something that I threw in there when we were filming," Justin told Variety Dec. 28. "I just had to."

And it's a reference that happens to hint at a third movie as in the scene, Riley teases that "Ben and I have been working on this super important thing for the last three, four, 15 years."

For The Hangover actor, it was a nod to the continued optimism that the franchise will one day continue.

"There is still hope for another movie," Justin said. "Nic is obviously doing great, one of the greatest ever. [Producer] Jerry [Bruckheimer] just had a big hit with Top Gun: Maverick, and he is doing great. The constant drum beat from the fans for a third movie just makes it a no-brainer for me."