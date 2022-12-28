Serena Williams Gives Secret Tour of Venus Williams’ Incredible “Hall of Fame” Trophy Wall

Showing off the family hardware.
While visiting her sister Venus Williams' house, Serena Williams secretly took fans on tour of the tennis champion's impressive "Hall Of Fame" trophy collection. In a fun video posted to TikTok on Dec. 27, the 41-year-old showed off her sibling's impressive accomplishments, which included trophies from Wimbledon, the ASB Classic Auckland and the U.S. Open, which Serena suggested "she should, like, probably get cleaned."
At one point, Serena zoomed in on a prize from the first tournament Venus ever won, which was the 1998 IGA Tennis Classic.
"That is for the record books," she exclaimed. "That's so cool, and she's still going y'all."
Serena also ran across a doubles trophy from the 2009 U.S.Open, which she admitted, "I don't even remember winning that."
"'Cause she only played doubles with me," Serena continued. "Did we win that? I'm going to have to Google that."
In a follow-up video, the athlete showed herself snatching up a box of Charlotte Tilbury lipstick that belongs to Venus and secretly testing out the goods.
"Sometimes when I'm at my sister's house, I just still steal things, ‘cause that's what I do," she explained. "How would she know?"
Over her career, Venus, 42, has won seven Grand Slam singles titles and five Olympic medals, four of them being gold. As for Serena, she won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in the Open Era, and four Olympic gold medals. Both sisters have formerly been ranked No. 1 in both singles and doubles.
While Venus is set to complete next in the inaugural Women's Tennis Classic at the Dallas Open in February 2023, Serena announced back in August she was stepping away sport. She played her final professional match against Ajla Tomljanović during the 2022 U.S. Open, but didn't to advance to the finals.
Venus previously gushed about Serena during an exclusive interview with E! News, calling her younger sister her "role model."
"No one knows more what I'm going through than she does," she exclusively told E! News in September. "She's someone who understands me without even saying a word. I know that it's unusual to have a sibling in sports, but it is the only experience I know so I can't imagine not having one."
Venus added, "From what I understand, 99 percent of people do it alone but I never had to."