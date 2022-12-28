TikTok's Revenge Makeup Trend Is Turning Break Ups Into Glow Ups

Watch : Princess Diana's Fashion Moments We're Still OBSESSED With

For beauty-obsessed TikTokers, nothing looks better than revenge.

There's no denying that the popular video-sharing app has become the go-to place for makeup trends. Whether you're tapping into the "I'm cold" look this winter or maximizing your glam session with the dotted technique, TikTok has a viral hack for everyone.

And now, the latest trend is all about "revenge makeup"—a beauty version of Princess Diana's infamous revenge dress moment.

For a refresher: As a way to get even with her estranged husband King Charles III (then a prince) after he admitted to cheating on her, Lady Di wore a risqué LBD to a Vanity Fair fundraiser. From the plunging off-the-shoulder neckline to the short hemline, the late royal's Christina Stambolian design was the ultimate clap back.

And now, TikTok users are applying the same concept to their makeup by creating fierce, unapologetic looks as a way of coping with heartache.