Ariana Grande Sends Christmas Presents to Patients in Manchester Hospitals 5 Years After Concert Tragedy

Ariana Grande is bringing some light to patients this holiday season.
In a Dec. 26 tweet, Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity revealed the sweet way the "Positions" singer gave back this holiday season: giving presents to kids residing at the city's hospitals.
"Thank you Ariana," the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital wrote on Twitter alongside photos of wrapped gifts. "We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande."
They added, "The presents were distributed to babies, children and teenagers at @RMCHosp, @TraffordHosp, @WythenshaweHosp and @NorthMcrGH_NHS."
It's clear that a piece of Ariana's heart will always be in the city, with it having been five years since a terrorist detonated a bomb after her May 2017 concert at Manchester Arena, claiming the lives of 22 people.
Since the tragic incident, the 29-year-old has continued to honor the victims.
Last year, the Grammy winner paid tribute by penning a note on her Instagram Stories on the anniversary of the attack that includes all of the victims' names.
"Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round…. ," she wrote at the time. "I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today."
She added "Manchester, my heart is with you today and always," with a graphic that listed the names of those who died: John Atkinson, Courtney Boyle, Philip Tron, Kelly Brewster, Georgina Callander, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Liam Curry, Chloe Rutherford, Wendy Fawell, Martyn Hett, Alison Howe, Lisa Lees, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones, Michelle Kiss, Angelika Klis, Marcin Klis, Morrell Leczkowski, Eilidh MacLeod, Elaine McIver, Saffie Rose Roussos and Jane Tweddle.
In her Dangerous Woman Diaries docuseries that was released on YouTube in 2018, the singer reflected on her ties to the city.
"The people of Manchester were able to change an event that portrayed the worst of humanity into one that portrayed the most beautiful of humanity," she said. "‘Like a handprint on my heart' … I think of Manchester constantly and will carry this with me every day for the rest of my life."