Ariana Grande Sends Christmas Presents to Patients in Manchester Hospitals 5 Years After Concert Tragedy

Watch : Ariana Grande Shares New Pics With Husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is bringing some light to patients this holiday season.

In a Dec. 26 tweet, Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity revealed the sweet way the "Positions" singer gave back this holiday season: giving presents to kids residing at the city's hospitals.

"Thank you Ariana," the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital wrote on Twitter alongside photos of wrapped gifts. "We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande."

They added, "The presents were distributed to babies, children and teenagers at @RMCHosp, @TraffordHosp, @WythenshaweHosp and @NorthMcrGH_NHS."

It's clear that a piece of Ariana's heart will always be in the city, with it having been five years since a terrorist detonated a bomb after her May 2017 concert at Manchester Arena, claiming the lives of 22 people.