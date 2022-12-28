Why Kate Hudson Still Hasn't Planned Wedding to Danny Fujikawa Over a Year After Engagement

Kate Hudson isn't looking for something borrowed anytime soon.
The Glass Onion actress revealed that while she and fiancé Danny Fujikawa, who got engaged last year, have yet to start planning their upcoming nuptials, they will be tying the knot eventually.
'It's been a while now, I just haven't planned the wedding," Kate told ITV's This Morning Dec. 28. "I go back and forth, I go, 'Do I really want a big wedding?' We're so happy. It's not the first thing I need."
The 43-year-old continued, "I've been there before. I've got kids with three different dads. It's not really the golden ticket—a wedding. And we also don't know where we're gonna do it. But it will happen."
Kate announced her engagement to the actor—with whom she shares daughter Rani Rose, 4—in Sept. 2021, sharing a selfie of her and her future hubby smiling at one another mid-kiss while she donned a diamond ring on that finger on Instagram.
She captioned the pic, "Let's go," with a series of bride and groom emojis.
The Almost Famous star is also mom to Ryder Robinson, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham Bellamy, 11, whom she welcomed with former fiancé Matt Bellamy.
And although the wedding plans are on the back burner for right now, Kate has always known her and Danny, who were longtime friends before they started dating in 2017, were in it for the long haul.
"I've got the best man," she told Women's Health in 2019. "It's the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We're able to pick up where the other one has to leave off."