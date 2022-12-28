Why Kate Hudson Still Hasn't Planned Wedding to Danny Fujikawa Over a Year After Engagement

Watch : Kate Hudson & Janelle Monae GUSH Over Glass Onion, Moms & Grace Jones

Kate Hudson isn't looking for something borrowed anytime soon.

The Glass Onion actress revealed that while she and fiancé Danny Fujikawa, who got engaged last year, have yet to start planning their upcoming nuptials, they will be tying the knot eventually.

'It's been a while now, I just haven't planned the wedding," Kate told ITV's This Morning Dec. 28. "I go back and forth, I go, 'Do I really want a big wedding?' We're so happy. It's not the first thing I need."

The 43-year-old continued, "I've been there before. I've got kids with three different dads. It's not really the golden ticket—a wedding. And we also don't know where we're gonna do it. But it will happen."

Kate announced her engagement to the actor—with whom she shares daughter Rani Rose, 4—in Sept. 2021, sharing a selfie of her and her future hubby smiling at one another mid-kiss while she donned a diamond ring on that finger on Instagram.