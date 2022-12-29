Proof the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7 Tell-All Is the Most Explosive One Yet

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell-All Sneak Peek

It's going to take a lot more than 90 days to forget this episode.

In this exclusive clip from the Jan. 1 Tell-All episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, tensions are high in the studio as an unexpected blowout occurs. When Angela Deem walks onto set, she makes it known that she has an issue with Kim Menzies' former flame Usman.

"F--k you, bitch," she says while flipping the bird at Usman, who is participating over a video call.

He quickly fires back, "You call me bitch? Stupid assh---e."

Of course, the drama doesn't stop there, as Angela continues to lay into Usman. "Look who's here," she comments to her husband Michael, who is also attending the Tell-All via a screen. "That lying son of a bitch. This ain't gonna be good."

Kim, sitting next to her ex-fiancé, quickly distances herself from the drama. "I don't have nothing to do with this," she adds. "So keep me out of it."

Usman has plenty to say, however, chiming in, "It is not going to be good, stupid assh—e."

This prompts Angela to hit back with, "Shut the f--k up, here you go already."