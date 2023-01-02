15 Cleaning Products To Make Your Home Feel Like New In 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all know the mantra, "New year, new me!" As we head into the first days of 2023, that feeling of hitting refresh and restart on our lives is stronger than ever before. If you're ready to hit the ground running and start the new year off right, it's important to create an environment where you can thrive and stay organize.
One of the best ways to get your head in the game is to tidy up your home from top to bottom— there's no better feeling than cleaning your room and looking around it as if you're seeing it for the first time, or jumping into bed in your coziest PJs after a long day of doing laundry and changing the sheets. Now imagine that feeling, multiplied by 10, because that's what it'll be like after cleaning your entire home space. That's the mindset we want to go into the new year with, but it's all easier said than done, of course.
Whether you're looking for some standout products that will help you spot clean seemingly invincible stains and hard-to-reach corners, or don't know where to even start with cleaning every corner of your home, we've got you. From essential products like commercial-strength cleaners and brilliantly designed mop and bucket sets to more nuanced tools like Keurig machine cleaning cups and pet hair removers, our roundup includes everything you need to get your home squeaky clean.
So put your favorite playlist on, add these items to cart and get cleaning!
Stardrops The Pink Stuff
Of course, we've got to start this list off with The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose, TikTok-viral cleaning paste that can handle all kinds of dirt, grime and stains on various surfaces. From bathroom, kitchen and outdoor surfaces to floors, walls and even garden furniture, this non-toxic paste will have you believing in cleaning magic.
Howard Products FW0016 Wood Polish & Conditioner
This wood polish and conditioner will help revive all sorts of wooden products and furniture in your home to make it feel like brand new without having to spend major dollars on buying pieces that have been refurbished already or throwing out valuable antiques.
One Amazon shopper called this product "liquid gold," while another reviewer wrote, "I really do not leave reviews, but after opening this tonight and applying it to our beloved wood, my husband urged me to leave a review. I am a middle aged antiquer who loves wood, and authenticity. This product rejuvenates aged wood leaving the antique finishes in place. It really does just hydrate and polish your wood."
Cerama Bryte Stove Top Cleaner Kit
Look, it's nearly impossible to not spill a little food here and there as you're cooking. But as with most cleaning tasks, the longer you put off dealing with it, the bigger the problem becomes— especially with stove tops, the food continues to burn and stick to the countertops, and stains dry up. If you're dreading all the scrubbing and scraping you'll have to do, worry not: this stove top cleaner kit comes with all the tools you need to tackle the grime. It includes a 10-ounce bottle of cleaner, a scraper, a cleaning pad and gripper.
Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner Weekly Application
Who said getting nasty grime and dirt out of a shower had to be hard? With this weekly shower cleaner, you simply need to spray after you shower, wait 8-12 hours and then rinse thoroughly with warm water. While you're waiting, the cleaner will be hard at work tackling mold, mildew stains, mineral buildup and so much more so that your shower will be squeaky clean with minimal effort.
Folex Instant Carpet Remover
Spilling something on carpet is such a horrible feeling— your mind immediately jumps to thinking about how hard it is to clean up no matter how much you scrub and scrub. With this instant carpet spot remover, you won't have to worry about going to battle against seemingly invincible carpet stains. Just apply the product to the stain, gently agitate it with your fingers and blot it with an absorbent cloth— no rinsing or vacuuming needed!
Fluidmaster 8300 Flush 'n Sparkle Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaning System
Flush away your worries about cleaning your toilet— literally. This toilet bowl cleaning system comes with a bleach cleaning cartridge that is easy to install in your toilet tank and lasts up to 3 months. Every time you flush, the gadget swishes cleaner into your bowl, making the entire cleaning process scrub-free and hands-free.
Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner
It may seem a little counterintuitive to clean something where you throw away food waste, but it's so incredibly important to do so. This fast-acting garbage disposer cleaner removes bacteria, helps prevent buildup and odors and ultimately helps extend the life of your disposer. Not to mention, the cleaner is made with natural ingredients and a safe, bleach-alternative formula.
Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover
True to its tagline, the best way to describe this pet hair remover is, "It's not pretty but it works!"
This sentiment is echoed by multiple reviewers on Amazon; one shopper wrote, "I don't know how it works but it does. I own every product recommended—every little rubber tool, lint roller— I bought a special high power shop vac and not one single thing was making a dent in 6 months of driving around the country with my Labrador. This thing. Cut through it like a hot knife with butter."
Simply scratch the tool along any surface you need to remove pet hair from, whether it's clothing, carpet, couches, comforters or car seats.
Quick & Clean 6-Pack Cleaning Cups for Keurig Machines
I personally use these cleaning cups on my Keurig machine once every week, and as someone who drinks at least a couple of cups of coffee a day, I've noticed a big difference in the taste and quality of my brews whenever I use this product. They're so easy to use— pop one in as you would a regular coffee pod, and brew one large cycle with the cleaner pod and then one without.
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket Floor Cleaning System
This mop and bucket set is brilliantly configured to make the entire process of mopping and wringing out dirty water as easy as possible. All you have to do is press down on the pedal with your foot, and the wringing system will spin away excess water. Additionally, the unique mop head is triangular-shaped to help you clean those hard-to-reach corners. Once you're all done cleaning, simply pop the mop into your washing machine!
Home-it It Mop and Broom Holder
As important as it is to have a solid collection of cleaning products, it's also important to have a designated place to store your tools so that your home stays tidy and organized. This wall-mounted mop and broom holder has 5 positions and 6 hooks that can store both long-handled tools and product bottles.
Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner
This may seem like an obvious statement, but a dishwasher can't wash dishes effectively if it's not clean. If you've ever noticed suspicious odors or buildup in your dishwasher, it may not be performing to the best of its capabilities. These dishwasher cleaning tablets will help your washer feel like new— simply pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent or put them on the bottom of the dishwasher, run as usual and watch the cleaning magic happen!
Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner
Similar to cleaning your dishwasher, it's important to also clean your washing machine in order to ensure that it's able to do its job effectively. These washing machine cleaner tablets, which have 144,400+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, are super easy to use and work well in dissolving any residue and grime that may have built up in your machine.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "This stuff worked a miracle for my front load washer!! For months, my clothes and especially my towels would have a musty, moldy smell after being washed. I had tried several other brands of washer cleaner with no results, but Affresh did the trick! I would highly recommend this product."
Holikme 2-Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner
This 2-pack dryer vent cleaner will help improve the performance of your dryer by clearing out the trapped lint and dust that builds up in the dryer gap and exhaust port. With the long and flexible handle, the cleaner brushes can also be used to get at dust and pet hair that can get caught under furniture and appliances, doing multiple jobs for the price of one!
The Bucks Soap Scum and Grime Cleaner
Sometimes, what you really need is some good ol' commercial-grade cleaner; this one gets the job done and more, and it's effective in removing soap scum and grime from notoriously hard-to-clean surfaces in your home. It's effectiveness deserves an entire essay of its own, but also worth emphasizing is the absence of bleach, acid and harsh chemicals, making it both non-toxic and septic system-safe.
