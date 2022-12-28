Kim Kardashian's Blonde Era Is Officially Over

Watch : TEARFUL Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian's brunette hair has made a glorious comeback.

Instead of waiting for the New Year to make a drastic change, The Kardashians star returned to her roots on Christmas Eve. However, her dramatic transformation was almost overshadowed by her family's annual holiday party.

After all, the Kardashian-Jenner party included an unforgettable performance from Sia and North West. Plus, Khloe Kardashian shared her first Christmas photo with her baby boy and True Thompson. (You can see all of the photos from their epic celebration here.)

But Kim didn't miss a beat with her glam, as she wore a shimmery silver Versace gown that featured an asymmetrical neckline and structural straps. As for her hair? She channeled, well, herself from the early-to-mid aughts, parting her bouncy, waist-length curls in the center.

Chris Appleton, who is the mastermind behind Kim's new look, shared a behind-the-scenes video of her saying, "We're back!"