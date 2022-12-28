Hailey Bieber Looks Back at 2022 With Sweet Pics of Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber is reminiscing about her last year through photos.
The Rhode Beauty founder shared a series of memories from 2022 on her Instagram Stories, with her year in review featuring sweet snaps with her husband Justin Bieber views from her trips to Brazil and Tokyo and highlights from her beauty brand, which launched earlier this year.
Taking center stage in the 27-year-old's pics are her and Justin's beloved new dog, Piggy Lou, who the Biebers added to their family in the fall. Among the snaps of the sweet pup, which include several of her lounging around the house and with the couple's other dog Oscar, is a throwback to Piggy Lou's Halloween weekend debut, during which she was very fittingly dressed up in a pig costume.
And speaking of Halloween, Hailey also shared a behind the scenes moment of her clad in green makeup from her spooky Who's in My Bathroom episode with Kylie Jenner, which featured the pals paying a glam homage to The Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch of the West.
The YSL model also shared a photo of her Halloween costume that was a look from the 1999 YSL Haute Couture runway. The outfit was made up of of pink roses and vibrant green leaves molded into an asymmetrical bustier and matching underwear. She accessorized the look with a flower crown and a sheer pink skirt.
But in addition to showing off epic spooky season, Hailey also showed off mouth-watering pics of food from the last year, from churros with ice cream to pho to pasta to a cake celebrating her being named one of the best in beauty for 2022 by Allure.
Hailey also showcased some of her nearest and dearest in the story, like Kendall Jenner, who appeared in several snaps, including one of the Kardashians star in overalls with Piggy Lou peeking out in the bib.
And, of course, the lengthy photo series was chock full of moments with Justin—and his clothing brand, Drew House. Among the pictures of the two is one where the couple are decked out in Drew clothing and are standing next to a neon sign with the brand's name on it and holding stuffed animals.
She also shared an adorable pic of her sharing a sweet kiss with the "Peaches" from the fall. In the photo, which he posted on Instagram in early November, Hailey is clad in a teddy bear onesie planting a kiss on the 28-year-old, who is bundled in a yellow fleece and matching beanie, with a gray hoodie underneath.
The model also gave followers a glimpse into her holiday plans, sharing snaps from the Rhode holiday party and own Christmas decorations.
Hailey also posted a couples pic from Billie Eilish's Christmas-themed 21st birthday party on Dec. 18, sharing a snap of herself and Justin with Billie and her boyfriend, The Neighbourhood's lead singer Jesse Rutherford, posing in a photobooth.
She rounded out the series reflecting on the first months of Rhode Beauty, which released its first line of products in June. While she featured clips of herself using Rhode items throughout her Stories, she also included a step-by-step guide to glowing. And while the beauty company got off to a rocky start—including a since-dismissed copyright lawsuit—Hailey is already looking ahead.
"I am a crazy perfectionist and I've had to accept the fact that there is no such thing as a perfect launch that doesn't have its bumps or mishaps," she said at the Forbes Under 30 Summit on Oct. 3. "This has been the biggest learning process for me and what I'm learning is that mistakes are really a part of the process and you have to accept those mistakes and be able to learn from them so that you can actually improve your brand and help drive it forward."