Hailey Bieber Looks Back at 2022 With Sweet Pics of Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner

Watch : Hailey Bieber Shares 2022 RECAP With Justin Bieber & Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber is reminiscing about her last year through photos.

The Rhode Beauty founder shared a series of memories from 2022 on her Instagram Stories, with her year in review featuring sweet snaps with her husband Justin Bieber views from her trips to Brazil and Tokyo and highlights from her beauty brand, which launched earlier this year.

Taking center stage in the 27-year-old's pics are her and Justin's beloved new dog, Piggy Lou, who the Biebers added to their family in the fall. Among the snaps of the sweet pup, which include several of her lounging around the house and with the couple's other dog Oscar, is a throwback to Piggy Lou's Halloween weekend debut, during which she was very fittingly dressed up in a pig costume.

And speaking of Halloween, Hailey also shared a behind the scenes moment of her clad in green makeup from her spooky Who's in My Bathroom episode with Kylie Jenner, which featured the pals paying a glam homage to The Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch of the West.