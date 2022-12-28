RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice's New Year's Resolution Hints At Her Feud With the Gorgas

Watch : Teresa Giudice on Bravo Wedding Special, Family Feuds & RHONJ Tease

The new year mean new beginnings, and that is exactly what Teresa Giudice is looking for.

So when it comes to her 2023 resolution, the attitude she hopes to steer clear of is "toxicity, definitely toxicity."

"I just want peace, love, happiness and health," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told People. "Life is short, it's very valuable, so you have to value the time that you have on this Earth and surround yourself with good people, good vibes, people that are happy for you. It's really important, and especially my children, I want them to see that also."

Teresa found herself at odds with brother and sister-in-law Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga while filming the Bravo show's upcoming season 13. According to the Gorgas, an on-set fight with Teresa led them to skip out on her Aug. 6 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

As for how Teresa—who shares daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, with ex-husband Joe Giudice—is going to put her family feud in the past? She and Louie will be hosting a burning ceremony.