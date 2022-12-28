Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Shares Update on Co-Parenting Relationship With Ex Ryan Edwards

Watch : Maci Bookout on Returning to Teen Mom: Family Reunion

Maci Bookout McKinney is putting her past drama with Ryan Edwards aside for the sake of their son.

The Teen Mom star is working on co-parenting Bentley, 14, with her ex following years of conflict. And her journey is documented on the upcoming second season of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Maci now hopes to "play a better role, a more positive role, a more supportive role in the relationship that Ryan and Bentley want to have, moving forward," she told E! News exclusively, adding, "For a long time, I didn't really understand how I played a part in it."

She continued, "It's like, Bentley has a phone. If he's not calling or texting Bentley, what does that have to do with me? But on a much bigger scale, I do play a large role in it."

E! News has reached out to Ryan for comment and has not heard back.