How Exactly The White Lotus Changed Sabrina Impacciatore's Life

The White Lotus' Sabrina Impacciatore shared how the HBO series changed her life, career and future.

By Vivian Kwarm Dec 28, 2022 5:52 PMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know

Sabrina Impacciatore has checked in to her best life. 

The White Lotus star is sharing how being cast as hotel manager Valentina in the HBO series drastically transformed her life and career.

"I've often been in California, [but] after the first episode aired, everyone recognized me," she said in a December interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I've become part of a real cultural phenomenon that is followed very passionately."

However, Impacciatore almost didn't play the dedicated Valentina, as she initially rejected the audition.

"I have to confess: I hadn't seen the first season [when I was cast]," she recalled. "In general, I don't really watch TV series. I simply don't have time. I was called by my agent who said: ‘This is an important audition; they've been looking for an actress for four months now, and they can't find her.' I was already shooting a different film at the time, so initially, I said no."

Thankfully, Impacciatore eventually agreed to the audition—after binge watching season one—and rest, as they say, was history.

"It was all beyond my expectations, but it definitely lived up to my dreams," she continued. "Being part of this project was a big, enormous chance for me. Because I was finally able to truly see things that, here in Italy, [otherwise] just wouldn't be possible." 

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

In Italy, Impacciatore gained notoriety in films like Paolo Virzì's Napoleon and Me and Gabriele Muccino's There's No Place Like Home. She made her debut to U.S. audiences as Seraphia in Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ. 

As for what's next for Impacciatore? "I'm keeping my feet on the ground," she noted, "|but] I've overcome countless challenges and faced many closed doors, I've suffered through many disappointments. Now that I have this chance, I want to make the best of it. And I intend to enjoy it."

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Seasons one and two of The White Lotus are now streaming on HBO Max.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady Shares Pics From Belated Christmas Celebration With His Kids

2

Tristan and True Thompson Show Off Their Dancing Skills in Cute Video

3

Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She Broke Up With Jo Koy

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady Shares Pics From Belated Christmas Celebration With His Kids

2

Tristan and True Thompson Show Off Their Dancing Skills in Cute Video

3

Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She Broke Up With Jo Koy

4

Ryan Seacrest Praises CNN's Reduced-Alcohol NYE Show After 2021 Mishap

5

Teen Mom's Leah Messer Reflects on Shocking Jaylan Mobley Split