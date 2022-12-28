Tristan and True Thompson Show Off Their Dancing Skills in Father-Daughter Video

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Son Makes Social Media Debut With True Thompson

When it comes to breaking out their best moves, there's nothing holding Tristan Thompson and True Thompson back.

As the NBA star noted in a Dec. 27 Instagram video, he and his 4-year-old daughter—whose mom is his ex Khloe Kardashian—are always down to show off their skills.

"When my princess asks if daddy can dance," Tristan captioned a clip of the pair dancing to a cover of Shawn Mendes' song, "There's Nothing Holding Me Back," adding in his caption that he'll do "anything for my baby girl."

Tristan's adorable video with True comes just days after Khloe—who also shares a 5-month-old baby boy with the basketball player—gave fans a glimpse at how she spent the holiday with her kids. In fact, on Dec. 26, the Kardashians star unveiled her first family portrait as a mom of two for Christmas.

In the head-turning photo, the Good American founder wore a red strapless gown as she held hands with True, who coordinated perfectly in a short-sleeved red dress, complete with a red bow in her hair. As for True's younger brother, he was all dressed up in a black onesie.