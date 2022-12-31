Pope Benedict XVI Dead at 95

The Vatican is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Pope Benedict XVI, who served as head of the Catholic Church from 2005 until his shocking resignation in 2013, died at the age of 95 on Dec. 31.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement, "With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican."
On Jan. 2, the Pope Emeritus's body will lie in state in the Vatican's Basilica of Saint Peter, to allow mourners offer their prayers and pay their respects, Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore RomanoPope reported. The current Pope Francis will preside over the funeral service, which will be held Jan. 5 in Saint Peter's Square, it stated.
The retired pope's passing comes days after The Holy See shared that Benedict was receiving constant medical care, with Pope Francis asking for prayers and well wishes.
"I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church," Francis told his general audience on Dec. 28, per NBC News. "He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end."
The Vatican spokesman also noted his exacerbated health to the outlet, sharing, "I can confirm that in the last few hours his condition worsened due to age. The situation at present is under control, monitored constantly by doctors."
In 1951, Benedict, born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, was ordained as a priest in his native home of Bavaria, becoming the sovereign of the Vatican City State in 2005 at the age of 78.
Eight years later, Benedict became the first pope in more than 600 years to resign from his position, citing his deteriorating health and inability to fulfill his leadership duties. He lived in the Vatican since stepping down.
Though Benedict made occasional public appearances alongside Francis in the years following his retirement, the retired pope largely stayed out of the public eye.
