50 Most-Shopped Celeb Recommendations in 2022: Kourtney Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Charli D'Amelio & More

We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Kourtney Kardashian, Cameron Diaz, Oprah Winfrey, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough, Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, Charli D'Amelio, Joe Jonas, 2 Chainz, Bethenny Frankel, Teresa Giudice, Porsha Williams, Kristin Cavallari, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Tia Mowry, Lauren Conrad, Lala Kent, Kenan Thompson, Derek Jeter, JoJo Fletcher, Tyler Cameron, Alicia Keys, Naomi Osaka, Ayesha Curry, Remi Bader, Emma Chamberlain, Deepti Vempati, Kenzie Ziegler, Adrienne Bailon, Lauren Luyendyk, Olivia Culpo, Justine Skye, Nicky Hilton, Tinx, Joe Amabile, Bobbi Brown, Lo Bosworth, Britt Stewart, and Nicole Williams.
We decided to take a look back at this past year's content to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! News shoppers bought the most. Get your shop on.
Celebrity Tech Picks
Toloco Massage Gun
Tyler Cameron explained, "At the end of the day, what do these things do? They shoot back and forth. They're pretty simple, you know? There's no need to spend $400 on another tool. I found one that's price-appropriate. Why spend the money if you don't have to. I have a buddy with a back injury and he's always on the gun. It just gives him that temporary relief."
This device has 24,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hyperice Hypervolt GO- Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun
Naomi Osaka said, "I use my Hyperice Hypervolt GO almost every day. It's been a lifesaver when my training schedule gets chaotic and I can't get a professional massage. It's so easy to pack with me wherever I go and really helps provide relief to sore muscles."
JBL Clip 3, Black - Waterproof, Durable & Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Joe Jonas said, "It's a really good speaker. It's the one I recommend for any party. It has a clip, so you can put it on your backpack as well if you're going on a trip and don't want to just carry it. It's great if you're going on a boat too. Water resistance is definitely the key. You can actually put this in the pool with you. It's water-resistant."
Hannah Brown shared, "I love this one because it is a waterproof and Bluetooth speaker. It's perfect for the music or podcast lover in your family!"
This speaker has 55,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Theragun Mini
Charli D'Amelio said, "My muscles have been so exhausted from training for Dancing with the Stars and the Theragun Mini has been a lifesaver for me," says the seasoned dancer. "It's so great because it's easy to throw in my bag so I can use it before and after rehearsals. I highly recommend this if you have anyone on your list who loves to workout."
DWTS pro Britt Stewart said, "I absolutely love the Theragun Mini for pre-and-post rehearsal. It's amazing, compact, on-the-go muscle therapy to help warm up and recover my muscles."
This device has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Celebrity Beauty Picks
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks 24 Pairs- Reduce Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes, Under-Eye Bags
"Take my advice and put them in the fridge. There's nothing more refreshing. These kind of wake you up in the morning. It's a great way to feel energized like you got a caffeine kick, but without the coffee. They have a nice, cooling sensation that wakes me up. I love them. They are especially great after a night out or whenever you might get a little puffy," Tyler Cameron advised.
These under-eye gels come in three colors and they have 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk on the Go Eye and Lip Set
Hannah Brown said, "This gift set includes a full-size cream eyeshadow, travel-sized eyeliner, lip liner and lipstick. Pillow Talk is the perfect shade for everyone! I gave a pillow talk set to my friend last year and it is all she wears!"
This set has 32.5K Sephora Loves.
Laneige Berry Lip Sleeping Mask
"A lip mask is a nice gift, especially in the winter. I love Laneige," Justine Skye told E! News.
Porsha Williams said, "When I'm on a plane, my lips get dry. I don't know if it's the way the air is circulated in the plane or what, but it's definitely a thing. It's a great time to put on the lip mask and care for your skin. You see a big difference when you prepare your skin, including your lips, for a flight. A lot of the time, even people who are into skincare forget about the lips, but we need to care for them too. I use a lip scrub too. You need to. It makes a big difference."
This lip mask has 1 million+ Sephora Loves and 16,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Invisibobble Original Traceless Spiral Hair Ties with Strong Grip
Love is Blind star Deepti Vempati shared, "My hair pulls really easily. So, I love these hair ties. Those are the perfect thing for me because they don't rip my hair apart and they don't dent my hair. I'm very harsh on my hair."
These hair ties come in clear, black, and brown. This set has 14,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clarins Double Serum
"I'm obsessed with this Double Serum. I use this on my body. I use this on my whole body. I know that's a treat, but my body deserves it," Kourtney Kardashian shared.
This product has 6,800+ 5-star reviews from Clarins shoppers, 56.1K+ Sephora Loves, and 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelor alum Tyler Cameron recommended this to E! shoppers and Nicole Williams did too. This serum is a worldwide bestseller and its formula has 21 plant extracts, which "address all visible signs of aging."
First Botany Himalayan Salt Body Scrub- Helps With Moisturizing Skin, Acne, Cellulite, Dead Skin Scars, Wrinkles
"Whenever I would go to the mall, I would always try those salt scrubs at the booth. My skin was always so smooth, so I want that at home and it doesn't get easier than just reordering on Amazon. My skin feels so smooth right when I get out of the shower," Kenan Thompson shared.
This scrub has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
"I love using facial sprays to set makeup, refresh my skin midday, and just because it feels good! Any of Mario Badescu's facial sprays are great, but my personal favorite is the Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater," Britt Stewart said.
This spray has 43,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 40.4K+ Sephora Loves, and 6,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Covergirl Simply Ageless Moisture Renew Core Lipstick, Precious Mauve
Kenzie Ziegler said, "I always go down the makeup aisle, not because I need anything, but just to see what's there and I always get a new lip color. This is my go-to right now. It's really hydrating on your lips, like magic. It's from Covergirl. It's in the shade Precious Mauve. It's a lipstick with a lighter color in the middle. It's perfect."
MAC Cosmetics Little Lipstick Trio
"I am a lipstick girl! I love to play with festive holiday colors and a good MAC set is the perfect gift for a girly girl like me," Julianne Hough said.
Mother's Shea Whipped Shea Butter- Set of 3
Gina Rodriguez said, "Mother's Shea is a brand that I have been a longtime fan of. According to the brand, It's 100% Pure Raw Unrefined African Shea which can be used to restore dry, damaged skin and hair of all types. I love their rose and lavender scents the most."
"Founded by an incredible mother-daughter duo, Naa-Sakle and Eugenia Akuete, the brand is not only amazing but also has a give back initiative which I love so much. In their dedication to fair wages and opportunities for the company's female workers in Ghana, they donate 15% of profits back to those women in the form of an education fund. The creation of their business harkens back to Eugenia's work with natural shea butter in Ghana."
SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads, Reusable, 3 Pack
"Never again am I using anything but these eco-friendly beauty rounds. Just throw them in the laundry. They stay very fresh. And it's a less-waste game changer," Drew Barrymore said.
These have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve
Nicky Hilton said that Rosebud Lip Salve is her "absolute favorite." Nicky's pick has 79.1K+ Sephora Loves.
Skin Gym Wrinklit LED Mask
"The Skin Gym Wrinklit LED Mask is fun and lightweight," Bethenny Frankel said.
Jones Road Miracle Balm
Bobbi Brown explained, "The Miracle Balm has a lot of product in the container. You can even put it on your body. You know when you put on a skirt and you realize 'Oh my god I haven't been moisturizing.' You can put it on your legs and it looks really good. Yeah, like the beginning of the season when you realize oh my god, I have a moisturizer you're wearing?"
This do-it-all product comes in four shades.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
"My favorite lip gloss brand will always and forever be miss Fenty Gloss Bomb," Bretman Rock said.
This lip gloss has 6,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 902.4K+ Sephora Loves.
ViveSole Toe Stretchers Separators (4 Pieces)
"I know it sounds weird, but they are so satisfying and once you use them, you'll never look back!" Tinx shared.
OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub. Deep-Cleansing Scrub for Hair and Skin that Removes Buildup, Exfoliates and Moisturizes. Made with Sugar and Coconut Oil
Remi Bader said, "I'm a huge fan of self-care so of course I added my go-to wellness products to my Amazon Holiday Gift Guide. There's a reason OUAI is so popular! In addition to its hair products, I've been into the OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub, which smells amazing and serves as an exfoliant without being too rough on the skin."
Celebrity Fashion Picks
Mangopop Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
"I love a bodysuit because it just makes women feel comfortable. When I'm with my daughter Ocean bending over to get toys or at the mall, I know I'm not showing too much. I would pair this with a skirt or some baggy boyfriend jeans or some cute, little slacks. You can go chill with some sweatpants or dress it up," Lala Kent commented.
This bodysuit has 8,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Women’s Long Batwing Sleeve Wrap Sweater Dress
Tamera Mowry Housley said, "This is a really beautiful, sweater dress. You can add a blazer with that or a jacket and some knee-high boots. I love the brown fabric of the V-neck sweater dress. You can dress that up or dress that down."
This dress comes in 22 colorways and it has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Let's Party Scalloped V-Neck Bodycon Dress
The Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk said, "This is a really awesome, black, mini dress in a great scuba material that's very flattering. It's soft and a little thicker with a beautiful scalloped edge on the neck and a cut-out on the leg. I just think it's super flattering and it has really cute details. So, I really love that."
Greatness Wins Core Tech Quarter Zip
Derek Jeter explained, "The Core Tech Quarter Zip is probably what I wear the most– Miami air conditioning is no joke. It is an ideal layer for my daily workouts, and honestly for running around after my three daughters! We designed the quarter zip to be moisture-wicking and quick to dry, and the front zipper allows you to get additional ventilation as you warm up throughout the workout."
You can get this quarter zip in black, navy, white, and grey with sizes ranging from small to XXXL.
Athleta x Alicia Keys Goddess Bodysuit
Alicia Keys told E! News, "I'm so proud of this style, it's definitely one of my favorite items from the collection! It's sexy and sleek and the PowerVita fabric smooths everything out and holds you in. It's a moment all on its own or you can layer the Free to Roam Tunic over it for a more casual vibe. I'm a jumpsuit fanatic so I had to do it!!!"
This jumpsuit comes in two colors.
Moggei Fuzzy Socks- 6 Pairs
Tia Mowry said, "These are a must have when on the plane! Super soft and snuggly. They keep your feet warm and comfy transatlantic!"
Michael Strahan Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
Michael Strahan said, "My friends are always asking me about my underwear—haha! But in all seriousness, our Michael Strahan underwear, available at Men's Wearhouse is such a great product and who doesn't appreciate a little refresh?"
These boxer sets from Michael's line are available in three color combinations.
Celebrity Book Picks
The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz
Tom Brady recommended this self-help book by bestselling author Don Miguel Ruiz. It has a code of conduct claiming to be based on ancient Toltec wisdom. It has 74,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook by Ina Garten
"I just love Ina [Garten] and all of her dishes," Olivia Culpo shared.
Celebrity Home Picks
VoChill Stemless Wine Chiller
Oprah Winfrey said, "Picture this: You pour yourself a nice glass of chilled wine. But pretty soon, it's warm. This crafty little device solves that problem. Keep the cradle in the freezer until you pour your wine into a stemless glass, which you place in the cradle to keep your wine crisp from first sip to last."
There are three colors to choose from.
Sister.ly Drinkware Clear Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs, Set of 2
Bachelor in Paradise alum Joe Amabile said, "I also think these Sister.ly Drinkware Clear Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs are such a staple and make a great gift for newlyweds. Sister.ly is a black-owned and woman-founded business and their products are truly showstoppers. Completely unique and well-made, these mugs will make an impression on the person or couple you're giving them to."
CQ Acrylic Glass Picture Frame, Pack of 2
"I love a cool set of picture frames, which can be a chic add to anyone's personal décor," Nina Dobrev said.
These two-frame sets come in six sizes and have 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Simple Designs LT2058-GRY Round Concrete Table Lamp
"I am obsessed with the concrete lamps. The concrete lamps are definitely super cool," Adrienne Bailon said.
This concrete lamp comes in three colors.
Gilded Agate Cheese Board
The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher told E!, "Everyone loves a good cheese board at any gathering and this beautiful marbled board from Anthropologie is the perfect gift that can be put to use at your New Year's Eve gathering!"
This cheese board comes in five colors.
OXO Good Grips Hand-Held Mandoline Slicer
Lauren Conrad said, "I use it to slice fruits and veggies for salads, snacks and when I pack lunches for my kids. I use this all the time when cooking and prepping food. I like this one because you can adjust the thickness of the product. I also like how thinly I can slice garlic when cooking."
It has 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Celebrity Food and Drink Picks
SmartSweets Sweet Fish, Candy with Low Sugar, Low Calorie, No Artificial Sweeteners, Vegan, Plant-Based, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO- 12 Packs
These low sugar candies are Kourtney's Kardashian's "favorite."
Blue Diamond Almonds Whole Natural Raw Snack Nuts, 100 Calorie Travel Bags, 32 count
2 Chainz revealed, "My biggest go-to snack has to be almonds. I'm not a big donut or sweet snacks kind of person. I destroy the hell out of those almond snack packs, eating and walking at the same time."
These almond snack packs have 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
W&P Craft Cocktail Kit, Champagne Cocktail, Portable Kit for Drinks on the Go
Lo Bosworth remarked, "You can't go wrong with a Craft Cocktail kit from W&P. They're a little bit silly, just how a white elephant gift should be, but they are also practical for anyone traveling."
Avaline The Essentials- Red, White, and Rosé
Cameron Diaz said, "We want wine drinkers to enjoy wine and not feel put off because they may not know what they're talking about. You can enjoy a wine that meets all of your values and it can taste delicious. That's something you can have. Katherine [Power] and I are both moderate wine drinkers. We're all about the enjoyment of wine for our customers."
Celebrity Accessory Picks
Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer
Oprah Winfrey explained, "Nobody wants their jewelry jingle-jangling freely in their suitcase. This jazzy velvet travel case keeps your prized pieces stylishly contained with spaces for rings, bracelets, and necklaces. And it's small enough to stash in your purse."
There are four colors to choose from
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Bottle With Lid And Removable Carrying Strap, Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated, Bedazzled With Over 5000 Rhinestones
Paris Hilton explained, "I'm always on the go, and so are my friends, and staying hydrated is so important, and doing so in style. My favorite gift under $50 is my iconic sparkly bottle collection, which you can keep cold or hot drinks in it for those on the go. It's perfect for everyday use, and what I love is that it has a carry chain and handle for any occasion."
