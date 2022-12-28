Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Growing Baby Bump in Nude Selfie

Behati Prinsloo is baring her baby bump...and more!
As she awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model stripped down for a nude selfie that showcased her growing belly. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 27, Behati snapped a mirror selfie with only her phone and a green leaf emoji strategically covering her private parts.
The racy photo was the final image in a series of pregnancy pics she posted that day, documenting the size of her baby bump over the last several months.
Behati's naked social media serve comes one month after she shared an edgy and unconventional maternity shoot, where she rocked a scrunched up tank top, tighty-whitey underwear, a black spiked collar and an old school Burger King paper crown. In another photo, the 34-year-old posed on all fours in her skivvies and thigh-high nylons while wearing a My Little Pony mask.
Back in September, Behati—who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, with Adam—confirmed she was pregnant. However, the baby news was overshadowed days later by cheating allegations after model Sumner Stroh said she'd had a year-long affair with the Maroon 5 frontman.
Adam, 43, later admitted to being "inappropriate" with his online behavior, but denied ever cheating.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram Story post. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
The "Girls Like You" singer added, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."
Since news of the scandal broke, the couple have publicly put on a united front, stepping out together several times near their home in Santa Barbara, Calif. The former Victoria's Secret Angel also accompanied Adam to Las Vegas on Sep. 27, where Maroon 5's new residency will be held next year.
Behati has yet to address her husband's rumored infidelities, but a source previously told E! News that the model is "upset but she does believe him."