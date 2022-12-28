Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Growing Baby Bump in Nude Selfie

Watch : Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal

Behati Prinsloo is baring her baby bump...and more!

As she awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model stripped down for a nude selfie that showcased her growing belly. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 27, Behati snapped a mirror selfie with only her phone and a green leaf emoji strategically covering her private parts.

The racy photo was the final image in a series of pregnancy pics she posted that day, documenting the size of her baby bump over the last several months.

Behati's naked social media serve comes one month after she shared an edgy and unconventional maternity shoot, where she rocked a scrunched up tank top, tighty-whitey underwear, a black spiked collar and an old school Burger King paper crown. In another photo, the 34-year-old posed on all fours in her skivvies and thigh-high nylons while wearing a My Little Pony mask.