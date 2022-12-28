You Need to See This Royally Cute Sibling Moment Between Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are two peas in a pod.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's two youngest kids attended the family's annual Christmas walk at Sandringham on Dec. 25. and had an adorable moment together.
In a video shared by an onlooker, Prince Louis, 4, can be seen running up to his dad and sister as he hands Princess Charlotte, 7, a bouquet of flowers.
Prince Louis looked as dapper as ever for his debut at the annual festivities as he dressed in a navy jacket, shorts and knee socks. As for Princess Charlotte, she sported a cranberry coat that fit the holiday theme perfectly.
In addition to the two little ones, the family was also joined by Prince George, 9, and King George III and Queen Consort Camilla,
And the family affair didn't stop there. Princess Beatrice was also there with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and stepson Christopher Woolf, while Princess Eugenie walked with husband Jack Brooksbank. Other notable family members included Prince Andrew, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.
This is the royal family's first year celebrating Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at the age of 96.
King Charles III paid tribute to his mother in a pre-recorded address from St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
"Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones," he said on Dec. 24. "We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition."
"In the much-loved carol ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem' we sing of how ‘in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting light.'" the 74-year-old continued. "My mother's belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God, but also her faith in people and it is one which I share with my whole heart. It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others, and to shine a light in the world around them."