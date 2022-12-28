You Need to See This Royally Cute Sibling Moment Between Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

Watch : See Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Family Christmas Card

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are two peas in a pod.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's two youngest kids attended the family's annual Christmas walk at Sandringham on Dec. 25. and had an adorable moment together.

In a video shared by an onlooker, Prince Louis, 4, can be seen running up to his dad and sister as he hands Princess Charlotte, 7, a bouquet of flowers.

Prince Louis looked as dapper as ever for his debut at the annual festivities as he dressed in a navy jacket, shorts and knee socks. As for Princess Charlotte, she sported a cranberry coat that fit the holiday theme perfectly.

In addition to the two little ones, the family was also joined by Prince George, 9, and King George III and Queen Consort Camilla,

And the family affair didn't stop there. Princess Beatrice was also there with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and stepson Christopher Woolf, while Princess Eugenie walked with husband Jack Brooksbank. Other notable family members included Prince Andrew, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.