Ryan Seacrest Applauds CNN’s Reduced-Alcohol NYE Broadcast One Year After Andy Cohen Diss

Watch : Andy Cohen "Regrets" Dissing Ryan Seacrest on NYE

Ryan Seacrest is raising a glass toward keepings things sober.

The media personality weighed in on CNN's decision to reduce alcohol consumption during the network's annual New Year's Eve broadcast, which has made waves for its booze-induced memorable moments. This includes last year when co-host Andy Cohen dissed Seacrest—who hosts Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC—while on air.

The remark came after Journey took the stage during the ABC show, with Cohen referring to them as "Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us," The Watch What Happens Live host added, "I mean, with all due [respect], if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry."

Responding to CNN's change, which the network first revealed in November, Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly Dec. 26. that he doesn't "advocate drinking when one is on the air."

"I don't know how that started as a tradition," he continued, "but it's probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN."