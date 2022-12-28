Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She Broke Up With Jo Koy

Watch : Chelsea Handler Tears Up Over "Painful" Jo Koy Split

Chelsea Handler is shedding light on her July breakup from Jo Koy.

During an appearance on Brooke Shields' Now What? podcast, the comedian revealed that she felt the two didn't align on some important aspects.

"There were just some behaviors that we couldn't agree on, and it felt to me like I would have to abandon myself—which maybe I would have been OK to do if I were 20 or 25—but I wasn't willing to do that," the 47-year-old explained on the Dec. 27 episode, per Entertainment Tonight. "No matter how much I loved this person, and I loved him so much, I was not going to abandon myself."

Chelsea continued, "I was like, 'I'm not going to change this, I'm not going to change the way that I behave in order to make you feel more comfortable. I'm not doing that.' And I had to walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship, and so that was difficult."