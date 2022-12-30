Family Karma's Midseason Trailer Teases a Lavish Wedding and a Possible Proposal

Watch : Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Talks Wedding Hurdles

Season three of Family Karma is full of love.

Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos' wedding takes center stage in E! News' exclusive first look at the Bravo show's midseason trailer.

The trailer opens with the grooms arriving at their ceremony on horseback—per Indian tradition—only Nicholas' horse is acting a bit temperamental. As he jokes to Amrit in the clip, "I feel like this is Runaway Bride."

And despite the fun party clips—including their dog hilariously interrupting their ceremony—the road to planning their perfect day was a rocky one, as the trailer teases an emotional moment between Nicholas and Amrit's mother, Lavina.

"I asked my parents if they would walk me down the aisle," Nicholas tells her, "and they said no."

However, Amrit's father Suresh shares heartfelt words of encouragement with the soon-to-be newlyweds, as he tells them, "Both of you are my children. That's how our love goes."

Speaking of weddings, Amrit and Nicholas aren't the only cast members looking to tie the knot. In the trailer, Anisha Ramakrishna—who continues to keep the identity of her now-husband private—teases, "I want a ring by Cinco de Mayo."