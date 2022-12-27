Laguna Beach Alum Jason Wahler's 18-Month-Old Son Hospitalized for Pneumonia

Jason Wahler's wife is reflecting on a family health scare over the holidays.
In a Dec. 26 Instagram post, Ashley Wahler shared that her and the Laguna Beach alum's son Wyatt, 18 months, was hospitalized with pneumonia on Christmas Day but is now back home recovering.
"Well not the Christmas we were expecting… for about a month these poor kiddos have been on and off sick and what I thought was a normal cold Wyatt turned for the worst Christmas morning with a high fever and very lethargic," she wrote alongside pics off Wyatt in the hospital. "Turns out he has an [sic] pneumonia so we ended up spending the night at the children's hospital continuing to give him oxygen for his breathing."
Ashley noted that despite spending the holidays in an unexpected location, they were able to make the most out of the day and still celebrated.
"This guy is a trooper!!!! He was so brave and the children's hospital was above and beyond even giving us our very own tree to decorate," she continued. "Nothing could stop our joy even if it meant staying in the hospital for the night. Wyatt is back home now and on the mend with lots of snuggles."
Her post concluded, "Thank you everyone for your prayers and support."
Jason and Ashley, who are also parents to welcomed their little one in June 2021. Following Wyatt's arrival, Jason praised his wife of nine years for her strength.
"It was one of the most incredible experiences to deliver him into the world," Jason told People on June 17. "I have the utmost respect for my wife Ashley, who did an absolutely incredible job through the birthing process, as well as all the other mothers who have the same strength in creating life."
He also shared his hopes for his growing family, reflecting on his own upbringing.
"We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family, and we can't wait to raise them both the best we can," Jason added. "I can't wait to be involved in Wyatt's life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him. I can't wait to be his coach and for him to be my wingman and mini-me."