Laguna Beach Alum Jason Wahler's 18-Month-Old Son Hospitalized for Pneumonia

Jason Wahler's wife is reflecting on a family health scare over the holidays.

In a Dec. 26 Instagram post, Ashley Wahler shared that her and the Laguna Beach alum's son Wyatt, 18 months, was hospitalized with pneumonia on Christmas Day but is now back home recovering.

"Well not the Christmas we were expecting… for about a month these poor kiddos have been on and off sick and what I thought was a normal cold Wyatt turned for the worst Christmas morning with a high fever and very lethargic," she wrote alongside pics off Wyatt in the hospital. "Turns out he has an [sic] pneumonia so we ended up spending the night at the children's hospital continuing to give him oxygen for his breathing."

Ashley noted that despite spending the holidays in an unexpected location, they were able to make the most out of the day and still celebrated.