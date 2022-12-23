Elevate Customs Creates a One-Of-a-Kind Gaming Solution for Any Celebrity

Ad

Whether you want an off-the-shelf classic or something a little outside the box, game tables offer countless potentials for a rewarding gaming experience. Still, when it comes to game night, everyone wants to get the most out of their gaming table — it doesn't matter if that means a cutting-edge product from one of the big names in the industry or taking a chance on something less conventional.

However, as Lorraine Spektor, founder, and CEO of Elevate Customs, explains, when you are looking for something that will stand out and be a centerpiece of your home, you are likely to run into a huge problem. The same problem bothered her for years until she decided to design and make her gaming tables.

"I was in the interior design business for quite some time," she says. "Whenever I redecorated a home that needed a gaming table, I could not find the high-end modern-style gaming piece which would fit right into the space."

With that in mind, Lorraine decided to fulfill this niche and started Elevate Customs. The sole mission was to create one-of-a-kind gaming solutions to satisfy the customer's wildest dreams. Today, Lorraine can proudly say that her mission is complete as Elevate Customs is a total custom build brand where every client's wish can be applied, and their piece made precisely what they want it to be.