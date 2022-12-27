Inside Siesta Key Star Lexie Salameh's New Relationship After Mike Vazquez Break Up

Lexie Salameh is ready to end 2022 on a lovely note.
Just weeks after Siesta Key: Miami Moves viewers watched Lexie officially end her relationship with Mike Vazquez, the real estate agent introduced her new boyfriend Cory Ammaturo to the world.
On Dec. 26, Lexie shared a photo to Instagram from a couple's trip to New York City, following it up with a Story of the pair enjoying a date night at The Wine Room in Winter Park, Fla.
"We actually knew each other before we started dating and met through mutual friends," Lexie exclusively shared with E! News. "It's really refreshing to be in a relationship where we both have the same views and are on the same page in life."
Cory—who lives nearby in South Florida and owns an e-commerce business—has especially been there for Lexie as she has had to watch her breakup with Mike play out on TV.
"Having to relive that period in my life can be difficult at times," she said. "Cory has been extremely supportive through it all."
In the Dec. 22 episode of Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Lexie and Mike officially parted ways after two years together. Throughout the season, Lexie expressed that Mike was treating her more as a friend than a girlfriend. Reports say their breakup happened this past summer.
While it's too soon to say if Lexie and Cory's relationship will play out in upcoming episodes of Siesta Key, her co-stars appear to be supportive of the relationship
Lexie's best friend Juliette Porter described the pair as "cuties" in the comment section of her IG while Madisson Hausburg left three smiling face with heart eye emojis.
Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.