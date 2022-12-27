Tori Spelling Reflects on "All the Sickness" Her Family's Faced After Hospital Stay

Watch : Tori Spelling & Jeff Lewis' Family Drama: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E4)

Tori Spelling is holding on to the holidays.

Days after she was hospitalized for difficulty breathing, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared how health issues throughout the holiday season have kept her family's festivities going on a bit longer than usual.

"Still very much in the Christmas spirit today," Tori wrote on Instagram Dec. 26. "I think with all the sickness we've had in the family in the last month we all wanted to keep Christmas going a little longer."

The 49-year-old paired the message with a video of the decorations in her home, which feature a decked out Christmas tree and a fireplace mantel topped with décor.

According to Tori—who shares kids Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, with husband Dean McDermott—they weren't the only ones looking to maintain the magic.

"Clearly our elves did too," she continued. "This morning Beau said ‘Mom a Christmas miracle happened! The elves moved and it's the day after Christmas. They always stop at Christmas!'"