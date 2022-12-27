Amazon Most Shopped This Year: The 113 Most Popular Items E! Readers Bought in 2022

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Time flies when you're shopping a lot, right? Well, that's not actually an established catchphrase, but it really should be. It's just so exhilarating to do your research, add your item to your Amazon cart, anticipate its arrival, and confirm that you have a new must-have once you try it. If you're reading this you understand what I'm saying because E! readers really got their shop on this year. From beauty products to home decor to fashion, and everything in between, you shopped til you dropped in 2022 (while staying within your budget, of course).
Let's check out the most popular Amazon products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of throughout 2022.
Popular Amazon Picks From 2022
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint- 96 Total
No matter how dignified I try to be when I eat, I always manage to get food stuck in my teeth. And as a person who talks a lot, I really don't want everyone I encounter to see food in my teeth. That's why I take this mini travel toothbrushes everywhere I go. They are just what I need to avoid embarrassing moments and there's a little pick on the end of each brush to get those bites that are stuck between your teeth.
These disposable toothbrushes have 15,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water
If you have eight seconds, you can revive your hair with this. According to the brand, this product makes hair silky and shiny without weighing down your strands.
It has 25,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I don't usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn't take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would of thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!!"
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
If your hair is easily affected by humidity, you need to try this out. To everyone with frizzy/wavy/curly/coily hair, this one is for you. Even if you have color-treated hair, this is a great product for you too. You can even use it to bring some new life to your wigs, extensions, or hair pieces. Spray it liberally onto damp (not wet) hair and blow dry your hair. Pro tip: the hair dryer activates the product (do not air dry completely, make sure you grab the dryer when your hair is nearly dry). This treatment has 34,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SportMore Folding Hair Brush with Mirror
It's 2022 and I know most of us have camera phones, but sometimes I just need to look into an actual mirror to see how my makeup is holding up and if I have any food between my teeth. These foldable brushes are everything. I can touch up my hair and make sure everything else is looking OK. I never go anywhere without one of these. There are multiple colors to choose from.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
If you're looking for some hair-related compliments, this is the product you need. Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this truly game-changing hair treatment. It is a complete necessity for my routine.
Just apply the treatment to damp hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week. This product has 88,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Giotto Large 1 Gallon/128oz (When Full) Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw
We all know that drinking water is important, but if you have trouble remembering to get in all your sips every day, a motivational water bottle is a great purchase. This one has encouraging phrases and time markers to help you logically space out your water consumption. Amazon has this bottle in 14 colorways. This bottle has 24,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
StriVectin Advanced Lightweight Neck Cream PLUS, Anti-Aging Firming & Brightening, Tightening Neck & Décolleté Cream for Firmer Skin
I have been loyally using StriVectin's neck cream because I am always looking down on my phone or computer. I'm trying to fix and prevent a major case of tech neck and this cream is great to improve elasticity, lift the skin, and smooth the appearance of lines and sagging, according to the brand. This product has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ProCIV 16 Packs Eye Masks for Dark Circles and Puffiness Disposable Soothing Headache Relief Dry Eyes, Stress Relief Relief Eye Fatigue Steam Eye Masks
I have an embarrassing amount of screentime and I'm always worried about eye strain. I lay with these heated eye masks on after a long day. They heat up when you open the package and they're so soothing. I even wear them backwards because that gives me more heat. Wearing this mask is a nice break from my phone and it really helps me unwind. I've been buying these once a month since 2019 and I'm always recommending them to friends.
Bikini Zone Anti-Bumps Shave Gel - Close Shave w/ No Bumps, Irritation, or Ingrown Hairs
I have super sensitive skin, especially when it comes to hair removal. I'm also allergic to so many commonly found ingredients. Finding a shave gel that didn't irritate my skin was a tough task, but this affordable find is a great pick and I'm razor bump-free. I will never run out of this stuff.
Syhood Anti Aging Silicone Pads- Set of 12
I bought expensive silicone products for my face. They're reusable, but not for a long amount of time (in my experience). This affordable alternative is amazing. I use these under my eyes, around my lips for those smile lines and on my forehead. I apply them overnight and wake up to smooth skin. Or if I have a big event I will put these on for a couple hours before I put on makeup. They're great to combat puffiness and the appearance of fine lines.
Tanologist Insta Glow Instant Tan and Illuminator- 24 Hour Skin Perfecting Lotion for a Flawless Finish
I am obsessed with this product. I have no idea how it doesn't have a million five-star reviews. It's an instant tan in a bottle. Just put on a little bit and blend it in with a kabuki brush and you get an even, natural-looking "tan" that lasts until you wash it off in the shower. I've been caught in the rain with this products on my legs and it didn't run, but it wasn't a burden to scrub off in the shower with some body wash. I buy two or three of these at once because they're hard to find and I'm so happy I'm always stocked up.
Fushay Compressed Natural Cellulose Facial Sponges- Pack of 50
Don't be alarmed when you buy these and it just looks like you have a bunch of heart-shaped index cards in your possession. When you put these under running water they turn into little sponges. I use these once a week (or sometimes every other week) to give my face a nice exfoliation. My skin feels super soft after and never irritated or red. I love using these and because they're so thin when they arrive, they don't take up much storage space.
Clarial Exfoliating Body Scrub for Bath & Shower Use
I am a self-tanner fanatic. The key to a flawless self-tanner application or a spray tan is prepping your skin. Slough off all that dead skin 24-48 hours before your tanning session to get an even application. Using this exfoliating mitt is grossly satisfying. Even if you're not in the self-tanner game, I highly recommend this one because it comes through, it's reusable, and my skin is super soft as a result. If your skin is evenly exfoliated, your moisturizers and body oils will absorb super easily and be much more effective. I have tried similar mitts with thousands of five-star reviews assuming they were "better," but this one is the most effective in my opinion. I will never stop buying this product.
Pro tip: use this after you're in the shower for at least five minutes, but don't apply any soap before using it. It works so much better that way.
Mangopop Women's Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
It just doesn't get more sleek than a long sleeve, mock neck bodysuit. This is a cold weather essential that's so incredibly versatile for both casual and dressed up events. This top is available in 19 solid colors ranging from bold neons to easy-to-wear neutrals. You can also rock this bodysuit in a variety of different prints.
This bodysuit is a number one bestseller on Amazon with 26,900+ five-star reviews from satisfied shoppers. One customer raved, "This is so soft and so comfortable. It's the first bodysuit I've bought and I don't know why I haven't purchased these sooner, it's amazing. I was worried about the snaps being uncomfortable, but you don't even know they're there. I also worried for the price if it might be see-through but it's not at all. I'll probably be buying this in every color." And she's not the only one who wants this in each color.
Ivyu Heatless Hair Curling Rod
Heatless curlers are all over TikTok. Amazon has these easy-to-use sets in a ton of colors. They have 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGG boots are always an appreciated gift. This mini style comes in a ton of colors and it has 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand with LCD Temperature Display
Styling beach waves is incredibly easy with this 3-barrel iron. An Amazon shopper said, "Love my three barrel curling iron. I'm one of those that cannot for the life of me figure out how to curl my hair with a single barrel or a straightener. My hand just does not want to cooperate or maybe my brain is overthinking it, anyway, the three barrel curling iron is a game changer for me. I have super straight hair, so straight that air dried is a suitable style for me. I've always wanted to be able to curl my hair and Alure has made that possible! My waves are beachy just like they promise and I've received tons of compliments from friends, coworkers, etc. And for those that have difficulties with other forms of curling, the three barrel is super easy to use."
The Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand has 16,300+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who consider this to be a holy grail hair styling tool.
Comeon Fuzzy Faux Shearling Zipper Coats
You'll want to wear this cozy, chic, sherpa jacket every day. It comes in 28 colors and has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set Two-piece
How adorable are these silky pajamas? They come in 100+ colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. This set has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Keystyle GoldChic Jewelry Gold Bold Initial Letter Open Ring
These letter rings are personal, yet unique. They have 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
This instant camera has a selfie mirror and it comes in nine colors. It has 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Stocking Stuffers
No one ever wants to run out of chapstick. This 4-piece set has 28,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lovevook Backpack With USB Charging Port and Luggage Strap
These backpacks have a built-in USB charging port. There are 5 sizes and 24 colors to choose from. These backpacks have 21,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Campsnail 4 Pack High Waisted Leggings for Women
You can never have too many pairs of leggings. This four-piece set is just what you need for working out and hanging out. There are 12 color combinations to choose from. These sets have 16,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ocess Big Hair Claw Clips
Keep you hair out of your face with one of these claw clips, which is just as fashionable as it is functional. These 4-clip sets come in 13 color combinations and have 23,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HSI Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron
Straighten, flip, and curl your hair with this ceramic tourmaline ionic flat iron. This bundle comes with a protective glove and a packet of argan oil. It has 58,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bestope Makeup Brushes and Beauty Blender Sponge Set- 20 Pieces
This 20-piece set has everything you need for a flawless makeup application. It comes in two colors and has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Spikeball Game Set- Played Outdoors, Indoors, Lawn, Yard, Beach, Tailgate, Park
If volleyball and foursquare had a baby it would be spikeball. This set has everything you need to play. It has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kate Spade New York Small Square Stud Earrings
Add some sparkle to your outfit with these Kate Spade earrings, which come in eight colors and have 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wander Agio Lattice Large Scarf
Step up your style and your warmth with one of these scarves. There are several patterns to choose from. These scarves have 16,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kainier 14K Gold Plated CZ Stud Earrings- 5 Pairs
Diamond studs are so classic, but they can also be so expensive. This set of CZ stud earrings is an affordable, worry-free alternative. This bundle has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Hoop earrings will always be in style. There are four sizes to choose from and these are available in yellow gold, rose gold, and silver. This set has 32,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sanipoe 360 Spinning Makeup Organizer
Use one of these rotating organizers to sort your cosmetics, art supplies, or anything else you use a lot. It comes in six colors and has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Uyico 40 Velvet Elastic Hair Bands Assorted Colors
Be prepared and well-accesorized with this bundle, which has 40 velvet scrunchies in assorted colors. This set has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UBeesize Portable and Adjustable Camera Stand Holder with Wireless Remote and Universal Clip
Under Armour Women's Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts
These top-rated running shorts have 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 85 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
This is an innovative, spray-on moisturizer that you need to achieve dewy skin. I've been using it for two years faithfully. In addition to delivering a fast-absorbing hydration boost, it creates that look of glowing skin in an instant. You can use it under makeup, over makeup, or even on your bare skin to get your glow on. It's also a great makeup refresher/setting spray, especially if you want to prevent that cakey look.
Drybar Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist
If you're styling your hair a lot, a reliable heat protectant is essential. Treat before you heat! Spritz this lightweight spray on dry hair to protect your tresses from curling and straightening irons. This spray protects from irons up to 450°F/232°C, according to the brand.
Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Face Mask
I fell in love with this overnight mask the first time that I used it. I woke up with incredibly soft skin and I've been buying two at a time ever since I tried it. It doesn't feel sticky, it has a nice light scent, and it doesn't irritate my extremely sensitive skin. This is just what I need for those days when my skin is feeling dry or it's freaking out. It really calms my skin down and makes a difference with hydration.
OUAI Texturizing Hair Spray
I have stick straight hair and this is the only product that makes my hairstyle last when I use a curling iron. It has been a complete and total game-changer. I use it before curling and after. My hair lasts all day and I will never run out of this product.
Hawaiian Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine
Create snow cones, shaved ice, slushies, margaritas, and more with this fun, easy-to-use machine. It has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This is by far the best item I've ever purchased! The shaved ice is truly fluffy snow and 1 of the molds fills a larger size bowl! Sometimes I don't even put syrup in it and just eat the snow. I have a medical condition that makes me overly sensitive to heat so when I'm coming in from outside, drenched in sweat & feeling like I may black out, I'll have a bowl of shaved ice and by the end of the bowl my body is totally cooled down! Definitely buy! You won't be disappointed!"
Bestland Hair Finishing Stick
This hair finishing stick is a must-have to get a sleek look and tame baby hairs. It takes your bun or ponytail to the next level. It's so simple and easy to use. It has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This actually smooths the baby hairs on my head down and keeps them down. This is second one I have bought, absolutely worth it."
Another shopper insisted, "RUN DON'T WALK TO BUY THIS HAIR STICK!! I have the frizziest hair known to man and when I used this stick, I kept the frizz and the fly-always down and made my hair so smooth!! Love this product!"
OMYSTYLE Purse Organizer Insert for Handbags
Keep your bag organized with this convenient insert with a bunch of pockets. If you're someone who likes to switch up their bags a lot, keeping everything in this insert makes that change-up even quicker. This item comes in eight sizes and 14 colors. It has 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This is the second one I bought and I will never not have one. It helps keep the inside of your purse organized and clean and there is many colors you can pick from! Every lady that sees me with mine always asks where I bought it and I tell them Amazon!"
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built in Cable, 3350mAh Ultra-Compact Power Bank
No one ever wants to run out of phone battery. Use this portable charger when your battery levels start to dip. It's lightweight, compact, and it comes in a few colors. It has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
This scalp care brush has 98,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors.
Ivyu Pocket Scrunchies with Zipper Stash Scrunchy Hair Ties- Set of 6
You can never have too many hair ties, right? These scrunchies pull your hair back and they have a hidden, zip-up pocket to store your small essentials. These scrunchie six-packs come in 11 colors and have 3,400+ 5-star reviews.
YTL Tote Bag 4-Piece Set
This four-piece handbag set has 25,600+ 5-Star Amazon reviews and it comes in 44 colors.
La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set
This La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio is a winter must-have. No more dry hands! It's a perfectly packaged gift in this gorgeous tin, or you can parse them out for individual stocking stuffers. There are seven scent trios to choose from. This set has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe- Plush Long Robe
Treat yourself every day when you put on this incredibly plush robe. It comes in a few colors and it has 24,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nishel Large Size Toiletry Bag
Don't skimp on packing your favorite toiletries when you travel. This carrying case has extensive storage for all of your beauty products, yet it's incredibly compact. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clipa2 - The Instant Bag Hanger Collection
Stop putting your handbag on the ground. Instead use this clip to create a bag hanger everywhere you go. It's great for a bathroom stall without a hook or a table at a restaurant. It can hold up to 33 pounds and it has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "This clip is amazing. It really is awesome, it only needs such a small space to grip onto and there is literally always something you'll be able to clip it to. It's sturdy and well made. I love mine and I'm getting more to use as stocking stuffers this season."
AKJGP Scented Candles
A great scent can be such a game-changer, right? These candle sets come in three different scent combinations and color schemes. They're made from soy and have an approximate 120-hour burn time, per the brand. They have 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bolosta Weekender Bag
These travel bags look so expensive, but they're incredibly affordable and functional too. There's a zipped compartment at the bottom, which is perfectly designed to fit your shoes. It's made from waterproof material, has interior and exterior products, and it easily slips on the handle of a rolling suitcase. This bag comes in eight colors and has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses- Set of 2
These mugs are just as functional as they are chic. The double wall of glass is heat and condensation-resistant, allowing you to keep your drink hot and your hands cool. This set has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle
If you're looking for an affordable candle, Chesapeake Bay candles are extremely popular, with 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They have a burn time of 50 hours and self-trimming wicks. There are 29 fragrances and six sizes to choose from.
Shawe Phone Holder Bed Gooseneck Mount - Flexible Arm 360 Mount Clip
Go hands-free and clip your phone to your desk, bed, nightstand, or counter. It comes in two colors and has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aera Home Fragrance Electric Diffuser - Smart Home App Controlled, Compatible with Alexa - Hypoallergenic Scent Technology, Safe for Your Family and Pets
This diffuser is on another level. You can control it with an app and program routines to disperse the fragrance intensity that fits your needs.
BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset for PS4 PC Xbox One PS5 Controller, Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones with Mic, LED Light, Bass Surround, Soft Memory Earmuffs for Laptop Mac Nintendo NES Games
This gaming headset is adjustable with a comfortable, memory foam earmuff and there are seven colors to choose from. This product has 63,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Moko Tablet Pillow Stand, Soft Bed Pillow Holder
Comfortably nestle your tablet with this pillow stand holder. It comes in 10 colors and it has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UBeesize Portable and Adjustable Camera Stand Holder with Wireless Remote and Universal Clip
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter,
Make your own cold brew with this pour over ice coffee maker. This makes 8 4 oz cups of coffee. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe, which is always a win. It has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt 4-Piece Afina Cocktail Glasses Set
Sip your favorite beverage from one of these martini glasses. These stemless glasses are elegant and stable. The set comes in a beautiful gift box. The best part? These are dishwasher-safe. Now, you don't have to waste your time cleaning your glassware. The set has 9.300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper explained, "Don't you hate it when your favorite martini spills over the shallow angle of a typical martini glass? or what about when you're gesturing and the tall, top-heavy glass falls over? Thankfully there's a fix for both problems. These glasses have a steeper angle (no sloshing off the edge) and are bottom weighted without a stem. (instead of top heavy and easy to tip over) I'm a repeat buyer (not an employee or paid reviewer) who loves these glasses!"
Catalonia Wearable Fleece Blanket with Sleeves and Foot Pockets
If you want to skip the robe and just rock a blanket, this wearable blanket is everything. Amazon has it in 20 colors and there are some versions with ultra-cozy sherpa lining. This product has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
Impress your friends when you fill this charcuterie set with your favorite snacks. This set has seving knives, serving bowls for dips and sauces, and sampler forks. It has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Loved everything about it! Exactly as described. Giftable, easy to clean and sturdy. Makes a nice presentation for our guests. Thank you!"
Allcener Countertop Wine Rack
This is a wine lover's essential. There's room for your wine bottles, glasses, and there's even a spot for the corks.
Lovestee Bath and Body Set with Vanilla Fragrance
Luxuriate with the soothing scent of vanilla with the ultimate self-care gift basket. This set includes six favorites: shower gel, hand lotion, body lotion, bath salts, a bath puff, and a sponge. This bundle has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Loungewear Two-Piece Set
Start and end your day on a luxurious note with these silky soft pajamas. They come in sizes ranging from XS to 3X and there are 80 colors to choose from. These sets have 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Lux Stemless Wine Glass Set of 2
Sip with sophistication when you use these diamond-shaped, tilted whiskey glasses.
3 in 1 Aluminum Charging Station for Apple Watch Charger Stand Dock for iWatch Series
Make sure your devices have battery life with this three-in-one stand that's great to charge a watch, phone, and AirPods at the same time. You can use this with an iPad and other small electronics too. It has 17,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
Make waffles, hash browns, keto chaffles, and more delicious snacks with this easy-to-use, ease-to-clean, non-stick waffle maker. it comes in a few colors and it has 179,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Homemory Flameless Tea Lights Candles
Get the ambiance of candles without the worries of flames. These flameless tealight candles are just what you need to set the vibe. They have 39,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lightsaber Chopsticks Light Up
Impress all of your friends with these lightsaber chopsticks. Plus, they make ordering dinner to a much more fun experience. These come in a bunch of colors and have 12,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Secura Electric Wine Opener
Opening wine can get tricky. Avoid that frustration and just get to the good part with this automatic, cordless wine opener. It has 26,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite, and a holiday hosting essential.
A shopper said, "This electric cork puller is easy to use for anyone but a godsend for persons with arthritic hands. I have had it for a year or so and it has functioned flawlessly. The rechargeable battery pack has so far shown no signs of giving out."
Did You Feed the Dog? Mountable Tracker Device
Don't stress out trying to remember if you fed your pet. This is the helpful reminder that you need. This also comes through for people with roommates or those who share pet responsibilities with a family member. This is a great way to keep track of your pet's feeding schedule. It has 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This simple reminder also comes with additional phrases:
- Did You Brush Your Teeth?
- Did You Feed The Cat?
- Did You Feed The Fish?
- Did You Medicate The Dog?
- Did You Take Your Pills?
Watruer Sofa Cup Holder
If you are living in a small space without room for an end table, turn the arm of your couch or chair into a tray with this handy clip-on gadget. It's designed to be a cup holder, but you can also use this for your remote, phone, snacks, or bottles. It's easy to adjust and it can fit any size sofa arm with ease. It comes in four colors.
A shopper said, "With no room on the side of our sofa, I frequently placed my cup on the floor, causing multiple spills. That is , until I got this cup holder!! Fits on the sofa arm, heavy duty and secure, I love this thing! I now have a place to hold my drink, hot or cold without spillage. I will likely purchase another one for the other arm of the sofa!!"
Another reviewed, "This works perfectly! It's nice and heavy with a non-slip rubber that makes it topple proof also it has a removable inner piece to accommodate different size cups or cans. Very well made product and easy to clean."
Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Ring
If you struggle to give yourself a manicure, you need this nail polish ring holder. It fits any size bottle and it makes painting your nails and toes so much easier. It comes in 23 colors and it has 15,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "Nail polish wearers rejoice!!! Not only is this a great little product, but it comes in so many different colors too! It is so easy to use, and is extremely helpful when you're polishing your nails. I like that it doesn't have any sharpness to it and that it goes on 2 fingers to make it sturdy."
Another said, "I know this is designed for nail polish, but a lot of crafters use it for weeding vinyl crafts. Either way, it works perfectly. Would definitely recommend!"
Cholas Massage Gun, Muscle Therapy Gun for Athletes, Deep Tissue Percussion Body Muscle Massager
Massage guns are available at a wide range of price points, but a high price doesn't necessarily indicate a high quality. This one has 19,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has 30 adjustable speeds and it comes with 10 massage heads.
A fan of the product reviewed, "I run, lift weights, do yoga, kickboxing, am a nurse and juggle 4 kids. This has been essential to helping me with any painful muscles if I overworked them or strained them to even sleeping wrong! Highly recommend!!! It's been a real life saver."
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes
Ditch the expense of getting coffee from your local barista and get yourself a Keurig instead. This single serving coffee maker is so easy to use, it's quick, and it has 59,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from too.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
We've all seen these tools going viral for many reasons. These totally live up to the hype. This two-piece Baimei set has the rose quartz face roller and a gua sha stone, which the brand says helps with lymphatic drainage, promotes circulation, relaxes muscles, and reduces wrinkle. I like this to reduce puffiness and the presence of dark circles. This also make my face look more toned and sculpted.
I also like to use these tools after I put on serums and moisturizer. I have definitely noticed a difference between when I use my skincare products alone vs. finishing my routine with a jade roller and gua sha stone. These are definitely worth the purchase. Plus, the set has 36,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Oaskys Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top with Down Alternative Fill
Instead of getting a new mattress, elevate your current situation with this luxurious, quilted mattress topper. This super comfy mattress topper comes in 6 sizes and it has 50,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set- 12 Pieces
Use one of these handcrafted bath bombs in your tub for a relaxing, moisturizing experience. These bath bombs come in soothing scents, including lavender, vanilla, strawberry, coconut, mango, rose, and melon. They also fizz with color to add some fun to your bath, but there's no need to worry because these do not stain your tub. These bath bombs have 36,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Scrunchies, Softer than Silk- 5 Pack
These satin scrunchies are gentle on your hair, preventing knots and frizz and they look chic. You can get these in a variety pack with a mix of colors or you can pick packs with just one color. These scrunchies have 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Waffle Mid-Length Robe
Get cozy in one of these super soft robes. These come in 14 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 7X. The Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Waffle Mid-Length Robe has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CSM Dry Body Brush For Beautiful Skin - Solid Wood Frame & Boar Hair Exfoliating Brush To Exfoliate & Soften Skin, Improve Circulation, Stop Ingrown Hairs, Reduce Acne and Cellulite
I use this one before I hop in the shower on dry skin. According to CSM, it promotes lymphatic drainage and increases circulation. When I get out of the shower, my skin feels insanely soft until my next shower. This is a definite game-changer for body care. I brush upward on my legs, downward on my arms, and I go in circular motions on my stomach, back, and butt. I avoid the neck, chest, and face because that skin is much more delicate. If you haven't dry brushed, you are seriously missing out. It has so many benefits and amazing results.
This dry brush has 18,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barefoot Dreams womens Cozychic Heathered Socks
These are incredibly plush. You'll feel like you're walking around with a blanket on your feet. Amazon has these in two colorways. Nicky Hilton recommended these to E! shoppers too.
Nivea Oil Infused Body Lotion, Cherry Blossom Lotion with Jojoba Oil
Get radiant, smooth skin and 24 hours of hydration with this Nivea lotion, according to the brand. This cherry blossom-scented lotion is just what your dry skin needs. It has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Epielle Hydrating Foot Masks- 6 Pack
These disposable hydrating socks are relaxation and softening. Treat your dry, callused feet in just 20 minutes. If you want an ultra-refreshing experience, keep these in the fridge before you use them. These treatments have 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.
There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This product has 193,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush- Set of 2
Spare your manicure and apply your favorite skincare treatments with one of these spatulas instead of your hands. This mess-free application saves you time since you won't have to scrub your hands after putting on a clay mask. This two-piece set has 57,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UGG Women's Coquette Slipper
Everybody loves UGGs. These are the ultimate gift. Wear these around the house or when you're out and about. They are a supremely comfortable classic. Amazon has these in 12 colors. These slip-ons have 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, Lightweight Face Tanner with Hyaluronic Acid
Get a natural-looking tan that lasts for days without leaving the house. The mist is transparent, which means you can wear it under or over makeup with no need to rinse off the product. This formula is streak-free and it doesn't have that dreaded self tanner smell that other products do.
This tanner has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Le Gushe Under Eye Patches- 20 Pairs
Hydrate and refresh the under-eye area with these golden gel masks. These are great to relax, unwind, and hydrate. Pro tip: throw these in the fridge for an super refreshing treatment. These are also great to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand. This set has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Toast a special occasion or unwind with this set of four wine glasses, which has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Iuga Bootcut Yoga Pants With Pockets
Replace your worn out yoga pants with a new pair. This fabric has that second skin feeling, the pants have pockets, there are a ton of colors to choose from, and sizes range from XS to 3X. These pants have 18,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anai Rui Spa Facial Mask Set With Applicator
This bundle with 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews includes three masks and an applicator. Here's your breakdown of the masks according to the brand:
- Turmeric Clay Mask, which is great to brighten, clarify, and repair skin.
- Green Tea Clay Mask, which is great to control oil, deep cleanse, and remove blackheads.
- Dead Sea Mud Mask, which revitalizes skin, controls oil, and contracts pores.
Yoofoss Luxury Bamboo Washcloths Towel Set- 10 Pack
Cleanse your face with these incredibly soft bamboo washcloths. This bundle includes multiple colors, but there are other sets with solid colors as well. This set has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Snuggle up with this supremely plush blanket, which comes in three sizes and 11 colors. The blanket has 23,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine
Take care of yourself from the inside out. Whip up some delicious and nutritious juices with this easy-to-use machine. This juicer has 22,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
Feel cozy and warm with these fluffy slippers. They're available in eight different colors and they have 20,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel 3 Pack
These hair towels keep your strands out of your face and they help your locks dry quickly. There are six colorways to choose from. This product has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fixmatti Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit
You are going to want one of these sets in every single color. Getting dressed doesn't get any easier than when you have a set. The bundle has a tank, pants, and a long cardigan. There are 26 colorways to choose from and this set has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Give yourself a reminder to indulge in some self-care with this bath tray. This is great for a snack, a book, a wine glass or even your tablet. It comes in seven colorways and has 20,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt, Soothe & Sleep with Lavender
Soothe sore muscles and tired feet with a bubble bath filled with luxurious essential oils. This foaming bath wash is just what you need to feel rejuvenated. This product has 53,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Teenitor Ice Roller
If you don't have an ice roller by now, you really need to get one. It's so simple, yet so effective. This is great to reduce redness and inflammation. It's comforting if you have a breakout or even if you get laser skincare treatments and want some relief after. Additionally, this is another great tool that decreases puffiness and helps my face look more sculpted. I use this every morning and night. Plus, it feels incredibly refreshing.
This ice roller has 4,100+ 5-star reviews and it comes in four colors.
Capri Blue Scented Candle
If you love that scent when you walk into Anthropologie, bring that fragrance into your home with the Capri Blue Volcano Candle. It has 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in four colorways. This candle has 9,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Short Sleeve Top and Shorts
This two-piece set proves that sweats can be just as cute as they are comfortable. This set comes in 18 colors and it has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bronax Extremely Comfy Cushioned Thick Sole Slippers
These slides look designer, but they are actually super affordable. You will want to live in these incredibly comfortable slides.
There are 15 colorways to choose from. These have 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects- 22 Sets
If you like to multitask, whiten your teeth while you watch TV or even work from home. I have been a loyal fan of these teeth whitening strips for years. Just use them for 30 minutes and there's an immediate difference, at least in my experience. According to the brand, these remove 14 years of stains. The Crest 3D Whitestrips have 55,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, 1 fl. Oz.
This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. It's great to increase shine, repair damage, tame flyaways, and diminish frizz. Just apply a small amount to damp or dry hair and style as you normally do to restore your hair's health and get incredible shine.
This bonding oil has 29,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks, Serum Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic
I'm all about treating myself when I'm at home. In my opinion, Bio-Oil is a truly miraculous product that does so much. The Bio-Oil Skincare Oil reduces the appearances of stretch marks, scars, and other marks due to surgery, acne, aging, surgery, and injury. Plus, it improves the appearance of uneven skin tone and it's non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores.
This product has 68,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around in my opinion. You'll say goodbye to chapped lips with this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day.
This product comes in five scents and it has 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream
If you want to hydrate your skin, relieve redness, and repair the skin barrier, I recommend this gel moisturizer. It's a total game-changer for my sensitive skin and it has decreased the appearance of acne scars. It has 10,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks- Pack of 12
Stock up on sheet masks with this 12-piece bundle. Each of these addresses different skincare concerns. This set has 16,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
