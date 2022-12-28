Here Are All the Kate Spade Bags & Accessories You Should Spend Your Gift Card On

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
So, you got a Kate Spade gift card this holiday season and have no clue what to spend it on. You're in for a treat, because right now, you can get 50% off sale items from Kate Spade and up to 75% off from Kate Spade Surprise. To make the shopping process smoother for you, we've rounded up some of the best products from Kate Spade.
For a limited time, you can score some seriously trendy and versatile pieces for as low as $35 when you use code '50OFF' wherever applicable. We're talking $458 bags for $183, $198 wallets for $79 and so much more.
Keep scrolling to check out the incredible Kate Spade deals you need to shop with your gift card!
Evelyn Quilted Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag
You can snag this quilted convertible shoulder bag for $183 instead of the original $458 price tag. Yes, you read that correctly! This super chic and versatile purse can be worn as a shoulder bag or crossbody, thanks to those luxe gold chains.
Voyage Large Work Tote
A staple black tote bag is a wardrobe must-have, whether you're always headed into the office, going to class or simply have way too many essentials that you like to keep in your bag at all times. Right now, you can get this large tote bag for $159 instead of $398 when you use code '50OFF'.
Lock And Spade Pearl Drop Earrings
These shimmering metal and pearl earrings are super elegant and fashion-forward. They're currently on sale for just $35, so get them on lock while you can.
Morgan Metallic Zip-Around Continental Wallet
Add a glimmering touch to your wardrobe with this gold metallic zip-around wallet. It's trendy, durable and the perfect size for all your essentials.
Everything Faux Fur Medium Tote
This faux fur tote is the perfect way to add an edgy and trendy flair to any outfit. It also comes in emerald green, which is just as chic as this black one.
Evelyn Faux Shearling Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag
This faux shearling bag is perfect for the winter. It's a cozy and cute accessory that can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag. It's currently on sale for $183.
Kiki Convertible Crossbody
Upgrade your everyday black bag with this tweed multicolored crossbody. It's an elevated look that is also easy to pair with anything and everything in your wardrobe. Plus, it's on sale for just $109.
Schuyler Large Continental Wallet
This Kate Spade wallet is perfect for all your essentials. It has multiple card slots, billfold compartments and zip pockets. Plus, it has a sleek, understated and elegant exterior.
Voyage Medium Shoulder Bag
This shoulder bag is the perfect everyday accessory that can be worn in so many ways. It comes with an adjustable leather and webbing strap so that you can wear the look however you like.
Natalia Square Crossbody
This elegant crossbody is such a good evening bag that has the right amount of space for all your essentials. The quilted look comes in so many chic colors that are currently on sale for over $200 off the original $379 price.
Lovitt Small Top-Handle Bag
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this small top-handle bag that also comes with a crossbody strap. It has pockets and smooth textured Italian leather. Plus, that bright red color totally stands out!
