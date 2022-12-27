That ‘70s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Has the Best Reaction to the Show's Epic Reunion

Watch : Is a Bonafide "That '70s Show" Reunion Coming?

Kitty and Red Forman's basement is the hangout spot for a new generation of Point Place teens.

Ahead of the release of That ‘90s Show, Netflix shared a behind the scenes video of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, reflecting on reprising their beloved That ‘70s Show characters. And for Debra, it was a "gift" to reunite not only with one another but with the hit sitcom's original cast.

"I mean seeing all the kids come back, it was almost like no time passed," she tearfully shared in the Dec. 27 video. "It was like a mini reunion every week. It's just been amazing."

The clip showed glimpses of the original gang of kids—who are now parents of teens in the revival—including Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), and Wilmer Valderamma (Fez).

Debra further reminisced on her time playing the matriarch on the show—which aired from 1998 to 2006—recalling major milestones for the cast.