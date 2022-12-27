That ‘70s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Has the Best Reaction to the Show's Epic Reunion

Kitty and Red Forman's basement is the hangout spot for a new generation of Point Place teens.
Ahead of the release of That ‘90s Show, Netflix shared a behind the scenes video of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, reflecting on reprising their beloved That ‘70s Show characters. And for Debra, it was a "gift" to reunite not only with one another but with the hit sitcom's original cast.
"I mean seeing all the kids come back, it was almost like no time passed," she tearfully shared in the Dec. 27 video. "It was like a mini reunion every week. It's just been amazing."
The clip showed glimpses of the original gang of kids—who are now parents of teens in the revival—including Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), and Wilmer Valderamma (Fez).
Debra further reminisced on her time playing the matriarch on the show—which aired from 1998 to 2006—recalling major milestones for the cast.
"I remember Mila's first kiss was Ashton," she recalled of the pair, who have been married in real life since 2015. "I remember her coming to my dressing room when she had to do that and I remember thinking 'Oh my God, well at least he's cute. You know? That's good.'"
That ‘90s Show follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna, as she spends her summer with grandparents Kitty and Red in Point Place, Wisconsin, alongside a new group of friends, including Kelso and Jackie's son, Jay (Mace Coronel)
And while the revival picks up 15 years after the original series' conclusion, the video makes it clear one thing hasn't changed: Kitty's signature hair.
"Here come Kitty," Debra says in the video as Kitty's feathered wig is placed on her head." And there we go."
That ‘90s Show debuts Jan. 19 on Netflix.